Kao : Develops Bio IOS, to Completely Transform the Concept of Conventional Detergent Bases

Surfactants are molecules that have both a lipophilic group (hydrophobic chain), that is, a water-insoluble part with a high affinity to oil, and a hydrophilic group, that is, a part with a high affinity to water. Bio IOS demonstrates unprecedented performance. It has a specific structure of long lipophilic group (16 to 18 carbon atoms) with a hydrophilic group in its midsection - essentially, the molecular configuration resembles two separate lipophilic chains. This raises its affinity with oil, enabling it to adsorb to oil and remove it effectively, even when used in small amounts. At the same time, despite its appearance of having a long hydrophobic chain, it has a low melting point and a branched structure that allows it to dissolve well in water, and as a result, Bio IOS itself does not adhere to clothing. In short, it leaves the surface of the laundered article free of any contaminant or residue whatsoever. Bio IOS is highly serviceable, dissolving well in water and exerting its effect even under conditions that are unfavorable for laundry (low temperature, hard water) found around the globe.

It is a new surfactant made possible by the precise molecular structure control born of Kao's long years of research into interface science.