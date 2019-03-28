Log in
Kao : Entries Now Open for the Tenth Kao International Environment Painting Contest for Children

03/28/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Theme:'Together, we are eco-friendly'
Please think about what we can do to protect our precious global environment and pass it on to future generations, and express your thoughts in your entry

Eligibility:
Children around the world between the ages of 6 and 15 years old

Please send pictures to:
Kao International Environment Painting Contest for Children Office
8-3-29 Tajima, Sakura-ku, Saitama 338-0837 JAPAN

Entry deadline:
Paintings must be received by midnight Tuesday, September 3, 2019 Japan Standard Time (JST)

Results announcement and the awards ceremony:
By late November 2019 the winners and their schools will be notified of the results. The results will also be posted on the Kao website. On early December 2019, the prizes will be awarded in a ceremony in Tokyo.
* The winners of the 'eco together'- Planet Earth Grand Prix and the 'eco together'- Kao Prize (including winners from abroad) and one accompanying guardian will be invited to attend the awards ceremony.

Judges
Mr. Fumikazu Masuda: Judge Chair, Former Professor, Tokyo Zokei University
Ms. Sumiko Okubo: Artist
Mr. Kei Matsushita: Professor, Tokyo University of the Arts
Ms. Yoko Oyamada: Artist, Illustrator
Mr. Andreas Schneider:Designer
Mr. Dave Muenz: Executive Officer, Senior Vice President, ESG, Kao Corporation
Mr. Naoto Katahira: President, Creative, Kao Corporation

* For entry details, please refer to the Kao International Environment Painting Contest for Children website as follows.

Disclaimer

Kao Corporation published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 02:50:08 UTC
