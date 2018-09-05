Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Kao Corp    4452   JP3205800000

KAO CORP (4452)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kao : FOR A BEAUTIFUL SKIN WITH A RADIANCE ALL ITS OWN America's top-selling*1 body lotion brand debuts in Japan RELEASE OF JERGENS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 04:42am CEST

JERGENS has been a staple body care brand widely adored by American women since it was created in the state of Ohio more than a century ago, in 1901. JERGENS body lotion, a product known for its distinctive cherry-almond fragrance, has remained a popular seller for almost 120 years.*2
JERGENS has aspired to the ideal of 'visible skin beauty' ever since its market debut. Kao Corporation is now introducing the first JERGENS products to Japan with the release of JERGENS BRILLIANCE, a body care line created for the type of Japanese woman who enjoys her own beauty and takes pleasure in enhancing it.
According to a survey of the body care needs of Japanese female consumers, around 60 percent of women have a strong interest in easing chronic skin problems such as flaking caused by dryness.
But, on the other hand, the survey also revealed that around 30 percent of women select body care products they expect to make their skin look more attractive. The emergence of photo-sharing social networks has deepened consumer interest in creating attractive looking skin, especially among young women.*3
JERGENS, the top-selling body care brand in the United States, is a classic favorite of American women seeking beauty care combined with outstanding moisturizing effects. JERGENS BRILLIANCE, the line to be released in Japan, was created to satisfy the body care needs of Japanese women. Every product in the line contains an intense moisturizing veil formula to preserve abundant moisture for many hours and a 3D brilliance technology to generate natural radiance by diffusing reflected light.*4

Disclaimer

Kao Corporation published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 02:41:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KAO CORP
04:42aKAO : FOR A BEAUTIFUL SKIN WITH A RADIANCE ALL ITS OWN America's top-selling*1 b..
PU
09/03KAO : UK beauty brand Molton Brown comes to India
AQ
09/03KAO : SOFINA iP Base Essence Launched in China
PU
08/25BABY DIAPER MARKET : Precise Analysis on Business Overview, Product Scope and On..
AQ
08/24GLOBAL ADULT DIAPER MARKET MAJOR MAN : China and India would continue to be the ..
AQ
08/23KAO : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Novel Promoter", for Approval (USP..
AQ
08/23KAO : Patent Issued for GIP Elevation Inhibitor (USPTO 10,045,957)
AQ
08/23KAO : Announces the Forest Stewardship Council Certified Procurement Declaration..
PU
08/16KAO : Patent Application Titled "Filamentous Fungus Mutant Strain And Use Thereo..
AQ
08/16KAO : Researchers from KAO Corporation Describe Findings in Atopic Dermatitis (E..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/10Kao acquires Washing Systems, LLC from Gryphon Investors 
04/30Kao Corp. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/27Kao Corp. ADR reports Q1 results 
02/07SHISEIDO : A Brand That Shouldn't Be Known Only By Beauty Aficionados 
02/01Kao Corp. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 1 540 B
EBIT 2018 225 B
Net income 2018 154 B
Finance 2018 235 B
Yield 2018 1,40%
P/E ratio 2018 27,51
P/E ratio 2019 25,43
EV / Sales 2018 2,62x
EV / Sales 2019 2,49x
Capitalization 4 263 B
Chart KAO CORP
Duration : Period :
Kao Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAO CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 8 961  JPY
Spread / Average Target 4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michitaka Sawada President & Representative Director
Kenichi Yamauchi Executive Officer, Head-Finance & Accounting
Katsuhiko Yoshida Representative Director
Sonosuke Kadonaga Independent Outside Director
Toshiaki Takeuchi Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAO CORP12.87%38 345
L'ORÉAL11.92%134 575
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED45.52%28 003
AMOREPACIFIC CORP--.--%14 955
KOSE CORPORATION17.32%10 884
COTY-37.86%9 280
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.