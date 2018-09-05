Kao : FOR A BEAUTIFUL SKIN WITH A RADIANCE ALL ITS OWN America's top-selling*1 body lotion brand debuts in Japan RELEASE OF JERGENS

JERGENS has been a staple body care brand widely adored by American women since it was created in the state of Ohio more than a century ago, in 1901. JERGENS body lotion, a product known for its distinctive cherry-almond fragrance, has remained a popular seller for almost 120 years.*2

JERGENS has aspired to the ideal of 'visible skin beauty' ever since its market debut. Kao Corporation is now introducing the first JERGENS products to Japan with the release of JERGENS BRILLIANCE, a body care line created for the type of Japanese woman who enjoys her own beauty and takes pleasure in enhancing it.

According to a survey of the body care needs of Japanese female consumers, around 60 percent of women have a strong interest in easing chronic skin problems such as flaking caused by dryness.

But, on the other hand, the survey also revealed that around 30 percent of women select body care products they expect to make their skin look more attractive. The emergence of photo-sharing social networks has deepened consumer interest in creating attractive looking skin, especially among young women.*3

JERGENS, the top-selling body care brand in the United States, is a classic favorite of American women seeking beauty care combined with outstanding moisturizing effects. JERGENS BRILLIANCE, the line to be released in Japan, was created to satisfy the body care needs of Japanese women. Every product in the line contains an intense moisturizing veil formula to preserve abundant moisture for many hours and a 3D brilliance technology to generate natural radiance by diffusing reflected light.*4