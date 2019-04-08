Log in
Kao : In the collaborative research of Kao Corporation, The University of Tokyo, and Kyushu Institute of Technology, Fabrication technology of solar cells having potential for high power conversion efficiency has been developed

0
04/08/2019 | 10:18pm EDT

A collaborative research group comprised of Material Science Research, Kao Corporation (President Michitaka Sawada), Research Center for Advanced Science and Technology, The University of Tokyo (President Makoto Gonokami), and Graduate School of Life Science and Systems Engineering, Kyushu Institute of Technology (President Yuji Oie) has successfully developed a fabrication technology of intermediate-band solar cells by a solution process for the first time in the world.

A collaborative research group comprised of Material Science Research of Kao Corporation, Professor Yoshitaka Okada and Assistant Professor Ryo Tamaki at the Research Center for Advanced Science and Technology, University of Tokyo, and Professor Shuzi Hayase and Assistant Professor Yuhei Ogomi at the Graduate School of Life Science and Systems Engineering, Kyushu Institute of Technology, is conducting research and development of solar energy conversion technology (solar cells, etc.) in order to realize a sustainable society. The intermediate-band solar cell (IBSC) containing a nano-architecture (photo-absorption layer) where semiconductor nano-crystallites (quantum dots) are dispersed in a bulk semiconductor matrix has potential for high power conversion efficiency (PCE). Presently, IBSCs have been fabricated only by a 'dry process'. However, it is generally difficult to improve the PCE and to reduce manufacturiung cost because of restrictions on the available materials and of facility capacity. This research group succeeded to develop an elemental technology for fabrication of IBSCs in a 'solution process' by using our core-technologies such as 'control of nano-interface, dispersion, and crystallization in solutions' and 'characterization and analysis of solar cells' (Fig. 1). The present results pave the way towards not only high PCE but also low cost, light, and flexible IBSCs which can contribute to realizing a sustainable society.

Disclaimer

Kao Corporation published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 02:17:01 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 571 B
EBIT 2019 240 B
Net income 2019 162 B
Finance 2019 204 B
Yield 2019 1,53%
P/E ratio 2019 25,60
P/E ratio 2020 23,61
EV / Sales 2019 2,52x
EV / Sales 2020 2,40x
Capitalization 4 161 B
Chart KAO CORP
Duration : Period :
Kao Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAO CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 8 664  JPY
Spread / Average Target 1,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michitaka Sawada President & Representative Director
Kenichi Yamauchi Executive Officer, Head-Finance & Accounting
Katsuhiko Yoshida Representative Director
Sonosuke Kadonaga Independent Outside Director
Toshiaki Takeuchi Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAO CORP9.16%37 227
L'ORÉAL19.28%151 598
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED20.50%28 058
AMOREPACIFIC CORP--.--%11 231
KOSE CORPORATION24.00%10 826
COTY71.65%8 489
