KAO CORP
Kao : Included in the S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index, a Stock Index for ESG Investing, Newly Selected by the GPIF

10/12/2018

Kao Corporation has been recently included in the S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index, a stock index for ESG investing, newly selected by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF). GPIF, one of the world's largest pension funds, is the pension fund for both the Japanese public and private sectors. Under the management of the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare of Japan, the fund manages and invests the reserve funds of the National Pension and the Employees' Pension Insurance, both of which are public pension plans.

The GPIF promotes ESG investing in order to reduce the negative impacts of environmental and social issues and improve long-term returns on the entire assets under management. In so doing, it has selected the following three indices: the FTSE Blossom Japan Index, the MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index, and the MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN). It recently selected the S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index, a global environmental stock index, to which Kao was added. This enables Kao to be a component of all ESG indices, selected by the GPIF, targeting Japanese companies.

The S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index, which is constructed by S&P Dow Jones Indices, one of the world's largest independent index companies, is based on carbon emission data by Trucost, a pioneering environmental evaluator. It is an index that heavily invests in companies that are carbon-efficient in the industry and disclose information about greenhouse gas emissions.

The Kao Group will promote its unique ESG activities on a global level for the wholehearted satisfaction and enrichment of the lives of people worldwide and to contribute to social sustainability.

Kao Corporation published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 02:07:02 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 1 539 B
EBIT 2018 225 B
Net income 2018 154 B
Finance 2018 225 B
Yield 2018 1,37%
P/E ratio 2018 28,15
P/E ratio 2019 26,00
EV / Sales 2018 2,65x
EV / Sales 2019 2,52x
Capitalization 4 304 B
