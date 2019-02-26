Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Kao Corp    4452   JP3205800000

KAO CORP

(4452)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kao : Makes World's Most Ethical Companies List for Thirteen Straight Years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 09:28pm EST

'We are honored to be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for thirteen consecutive years,' comments Michitaka Sawada, President and CEO of Kao Corporation. 'Our culture of Integrity has remained the same since Kao began business 130 years ago. We live in times where great volatility and change are the norm and so the demand for leadership in compliance and ethical business is greater than ever before. Integrity will continue to be the cornerstone of our company's existence.'

The Ethisphere Institute is a leading international think tank focused on developing and sharing best practices in business ethics and corporate social responsibility. For the World's Most Ethical List, it surveys and evaluates companies the world over in five categories: ethics and compliance programs, corporate citizenship and responsibility, culture of ethics, governance and leadership, and innovation and reputation.

'Kao is the only company in Japan that we have honored on the World's Most Ethical Companies list every year since the award's inception,' said Ethisphere's Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Erblich. 'It underscores their commitment to integrity that is in tune with increased expectations of society for companies to uphold high ethical standards. We hope Kao will continue to lead their industry across the globe in advancing ethical standards and practices.'

The Kao Group will promote its unique ESG (environmental, social and governance) activities on a global level for the wholehearted satisfaction and enrichment of the lives of people worldwide and to contribute to social sustainability.

Disclaimer

Kao Corporation published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 02:27:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KAO CORP
09:28pKAO : Makes World's Most Ethical Companies List for Thirteen Straight Years
PU
06:04aKAO : Makes World's Most Ethical Companies List for Thirteen Straight Years
BU
02/21KAO : Selected as a Health and Productivity Management Brand for the Fifth Conse..
PU
02/11KAO : Recognized as Supplier Engagement Leader by CDP for the Second Consecutive..
PU
02/11FEMININE HYGIENE : Market 2019 Huge Demand by Globally with Top Key Players - Ka..
AQ
02/07SURVEY ON THE EFFECTS OF AUTOGENIC T : Ideas for a new type of holistic skincare
PU
02/07KAO : Begins Support for Menstrual Hygiene Improvement Project in Uganda
PU
02/05Japan stocks edge down, earnings caution stops recent gains
RE
02/04KAO CORP : Annual results
CO
02/04KAO CORP : Nomination
CO
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 576 B
EBIT 2019 240 B
Net income 2019 162 B
Finance 2019 242 B
Yield 2019 1,54%
P/E ratio 2019 25,58
P/E ratio 2020 23,69
EV / Sales 2019 2,49x
EV / Sales 2020 2,38x
Capitalization 4 173 B
Chart KAO CORP
Duration : Period :
Kao Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAO CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 8 540  JPY
Spread / Average Target 0,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michitaka Sawada President & Representative Director
Kenichi Yamauchi Executive Officer, Head-Finance & Accounting
Katsuhiko Yoshida Representative Director
Sonosuke Kadonaga Independent Outside Director
Toshiaki Takeuchi Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAO CORP9.76%37 645
L'ORÉAL11.38%142 603
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED12.71%26 453
AMOREPACIFIC CORP--.--%11 851
KOSE CORPORATION12.52%9 981
COTY70.12%8 467
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.