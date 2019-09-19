Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Kao Corp    4452   JP3205800000

KAO CORP

(4452)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kao : Named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for Sixth Consecutive Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 10:01pm EDT

Kao Corporation (TOKYO: 4452) has been selected for inclusion in the 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) and Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index (DJSI Asia Pacific), among the world’s most renowned socially responsible investment (SRI) indices. This is the sixth year in a row that Kao has been named to the indices.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005298/en/

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices are offered cooperatively by S&P Dow Jones Indices in the United States and SAM in Switzerland to evaluate the sustainability of the world’s leading companies with regards to key areas such as environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. This year, about 2,500 major companies were evaluated, and 318 companies were named to DJSI World.

Kao received high evaluation for its efforts related to the criteria of Product Quality and Recall Management and Innovation Management in the economic category, which also covers governance. Kao’s engagement to Environmental Reporting, Product Stewardship, Climate Strategy, and Packaging was lauded in the environmental category, while its Social Reporting was highly evaluated in the social category. Manjit Jus, Head of ESG Ratings, RobecoSAM, comments, “We congratulate Kao Corporation for being included in the DJSI World and DJSI Asia Pacific. The SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment has again raised the bar in identifying those companies best-positioned to address future sustainability challenges and opportunities. This year—which marks the 20th anniversary of the DJSI—record corporate interest in the SAM CSA reflects the enduring relevance of the DJSI for measuring and advancing ESG practices.”

The Kao Group established its ESG strategy, the Kirei Lifestyle Plan, in April 2019. Dave Muenz, executive officer for Kao’s ESG, comments, “It is an honor to be included in this index once again, and we believe that it reflects our commitment and continued efforts in driving business with ESG perspectives. We intend to serve consumers around the world based on our Kirei Lifestyle Plan, and be a leader in the industry in building a more sustainable society.”

Kao is committed to implementing its unique ESG activities on a global level for the wholehearted satisfaction and enrichment of the lives of people worldwide and to contribute to a sustainable society.

About Kao

Kao creates high-value-added products that enrich the lives of consumers around the world. Through its portfolio of over 20 leading brands such as Attack, Bioré, Goldwell, Jergens, John Frieda, Kanebo, Laurier, Merries and Molton Brown, Kao is part of the everyday lives of people in Asia, Oceania, North America and Europe. Combined with its chemical division, which contributes to a wide range of industries, Kao generates about 1,500 billion yen in annual sales. Kao employs about 33,000 people worldwide and has 130 years of history in innovation. Please visit the Kao Group website for updated information.
https://www.kao.com/global/en/

[Related Information]

Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI)
https://www.robecosam.com/csa/
Kao>Sustainability
https://www.kao.com/global/en/sustainability/
Kao launches new ESG Strategy “Kirei Lifestyle Plan” to support consumer lifestyle changes
https://www.kao.com/global/en/news/2019/20190422-001/
Kao Integrated Report 2019
https://www.kao.com/global/en/investor-relations/library/reports/
Kao Sustainability Data Book 2019
https://www.kao.com/global/en/sustainability/databook/


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KAO CORP
10:01pKAO : Named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for Sixth Consecutive Ye..
BU
09/10KAO CORPORATION : - New proposals for effective & efficient skincare SOFINA iP l..
AQ
08/29KAO : CEO Message
PU
08/29KAO CORPORATION : - Restaging the prestige brand est with a new high added value..
AQ
08/23KAO : Insplorion sells an Acoulyte instrument to Kao Corporation for their resea..
AQ
08/01No rash moves - Kao aims to bolster 'Made in Japan' cachet in China diaper ma..
RE
07/26KAO : Effect of the stratum corneum barrier function on cutaneous photosensitivi..
AQ
07/25KAO : Launch of a new luxury Fragrance collection
AQ
06/26KAO CORP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/25KAO CORPORATION : - Washing Systems, LLC receives the 2019 Green Chemistry Chall..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 553 B
EBIT 2019 222 B
Net income 2019 159 B
Finance 2019 205 B
Yield 2019 1,65%
P/E ratio 2019 24,1x
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,33x
EV / Sales2020 2,21x
Capitalization 3 821 B
Chart KAO CORP
Duration : Period :
Kao Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAO CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8 858,44  JPY
Last Close Price 7 937,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michitaka Sawada President & Representative Director
Kenichi Yamauchi Executive Officer, Head-Finance & Accounting
Katsuhiko Yoshida Representative Director
Sonosuke Kadonaga Independent Outside Director
Toshiaki Takeuchi Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAO CORP0.60%35 373
L'ORÉAL22.76%153 182
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED32.15%32 284
KOSE CORPORATION15.07%10 049
COTY59.91%7 912
AMOREPACIFIC CORP--.--%7 444
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group