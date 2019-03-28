Log in
Kao : Promotes "Nationwide Cleanliness and Water-saving Initiatives" in Collaboration with China's Ministry of Environmental Protection for the Eighth Year

0
03/28/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Kao (China) Holding Co., Ltd. (President and CEO: Minoru Nakanishi), a China-based group company of Kao Corporation (President and CEO: Michitaka Sawada), started to promote 'China's nationwide cleanliness and water-saving initiatives' in collaboration with the Center for Environmental Education and Communications (CEEC) of China's Ministry of Environmental Protection.

This activity, under the slogan of 'Save 10,000 liters of water annually per household,' is to raise awareness of water saving in China, which is facing a serious social problem, due to lack of water resources. It has been conducted because the Chinese Government policy to raise public awareness of the importance of using less water is in line with Kao Corporation's idea of promoting ecological activities that can be done together with consumers by, among others, selling water-saving laundry detergents in China. Initiated in 2012, the activity has been implemented each year, starting from late March so as to coincide with the United Nations World Water Day, and is celebrating its eighth anniversary this year.

The opening ceremony, held in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province on March 22, was celebrated by more than a hundred attendees, including He Jiazhen, Deputy Chief of CEEC, representatives of relevant Chinese government agencies, related parties from the Kao Group, representatives of student volunteers and local residents. After the ceremony, the site accommodated them with exhibition panels introducing the importance of water saving and water resources and exhibition of award-winning works from the Kao International Environment Painting Contest for Children.

Disclaimer

Kao Corporation published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 02:50:08 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 574 B
EBIT 2019 240 B
Net income 2019 161 B
Finance 2019 205 B
Yield 2019 1,48%
P/E ratio 2019 26,45
P/E ratio 2020 24,37
EV / Sales 2019 2,60x
EV / Sales 2020 2,48x
Capitalization 4 294 B
Chart KAO CORP
Duration : Period :
Kao Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAO CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 8 664  JPY
Spread / Average Target -1,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michitaka Sawada President & Representative Director
Kenichi Yamauchi Executive Officer, Head-Finance & Accounting
Katsuhiko Yoshida Representative Director
Sonosuke Kadonaga Independent Outside Director
Toshiaki Takeuchi Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAO CORP9.19%38 991
L'ORÉAL18.59%150 420
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED20.09%28 954
KOSE CORPORATION20.47%10 961
AMOREPACIFIC CORP--.--%10 778
COTY75.30%8 579
