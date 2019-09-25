Log in
Kao : Report Concerning Corporate Governance Updated

0
09/25/2019

Our vision by 2030 is to make Kao a company with a global presence. In addition to financial strategies and initiatives including financial results, non-financial strategies and initiatives should be strengthened. It is important that the fruits from those strategies and initiatives are used as investments for sustainable growth. Kao Corporation (hereinafter referred to as the 'the Company') has announced that it recognizes ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) initiatives as an investment for the future, not as a cost, and is promoting them. Kao considers good corporate governance as a prerequisite and a driving force for strongly promoting the achievement of such a goal. The Company's basic stance on measures related to corporate governance is to set up and operate a management structure and an internal control system, timely implement necessary measures and achieve accountability so that the Company can swiftly respond to changes, realize efficient management that is sound, fair, and highly transparent, and continuously increase corporate value. The Company views accomplishing such tasks as one of its most important management issues. The Company has been actively engaging in activities to listen to stakeholders' voices and based on input from stakeholders and social trends, it conducts reviews of its corporate governance and implements the necessary measures and improvements, as needed, in an appropriate manner.

Kao Corporation published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 01:37:03 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 553 B
EBIT 2019 222 B
Net income 2019 159 B
Finance 2019 205 B
Yield 2019 1,60%
P/E ratio 2019 24,9x
P/E ratio 2020 23,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,41x
EV / Sales2020 2,29x
Capitalization 3 953 B
Technical analysis trends KAO CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8 861,56  JPY
Last Close Price 8 211,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michitaka Sawada Manager-Sanitary Institute
Katsuya Fujii Manager-Investor Relations Group
Sonosuke Kadonaga Independent Outside Director
Toshiaki Takeuchi Representative Director
Yoshihiro Hasebe Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAO CORP4.07%36 019
L'ORÉAL23.66%153 449
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED32.95%32 552
KOSE CORPORATION15.49%10 061
COTY INC.58.84%7 859
AMOREPACIFIC CORP--.--%7 485
