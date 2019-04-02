Kao : Revises "Semi- Nadeshiko Brand" Designation as an Enterprise that Encourages Women's Success in Workplace

Based on the recognition that the dynamism generated by diversity supports business development, Kao promotes Diversity & Inclusion to realize an organization in which each individual's diverse skills, experiences, personality, and values are mutually accepted and mobilized to enhance the company's collective strength. Kao, as a group, has been working to build rewarding workplaces, where each employee can leverage his or her full potential, by fostering an understanding of diversity and an attitude of mutual respect.

