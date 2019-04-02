Log in
KAO CORP

(4452)
Kao : Revises "Semi- Nadeshiko Brand" Designation as an Enterprise that Encourages Women's Success in Workplace

04/02/2019

Based on the recognition that the dynamism generated by diversity supports business development, Kao promotes Diversity & Inclusion to realize an organization in which each individual's diverse skills, experiences, personality, and values are mutually accepted and mobilized to enhance the company's collective strength. Kao, as a group, has been working to build rewarding workplaces, where each employee can leverage his or her full potential, by fostering an understanding of diversity and an attitude of mutual respect.

Such efforts by Kao are highly evaluated as criteria to be selected for the 'Semi-Nadeshiko Brand' designation. With the recognition that diverse human resources produce dynamism to support business development, the company respects the diversity of individual employees and strives to create a corporate culture that allows all employees to fully demonstrate their abilities and passions.

Kao Corporation published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 02:26:09 UTC
