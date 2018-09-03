Kao : SOFINA iP Base Essence Launched in China

SOFINA iP Base Essence, a skincare line released in November 2015, is backed by Kao's wide-ranging scientific research. Its technology uses carbon dioxide gas as a propellant to turn beauty essence into an intense, creamy foam. This new category offers a beauty essence to be used as the first skincare step after facial cleansing. Released in Taiwan and Hong Kong in 2017 and in Singapore in spring 2018, SOFINA iP has proven popular in all markets and its high repeat purchase rate is pushing up SOFINA sales. Kao is now aiming to capture new users in China by proposing SOFINA's unique skincare step (the 3-step program of base essence, lotion, and emulsion).