Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Kao Corp    4452   JP3205800000

KAO CORP (4452)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kao : SOFINA iP Base Essence Launched in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 07:32am CEST

SOFINA iP Base Essence, a skincare line released in November 2015, is backed by Kao's wide-ranging scientific research. Its technology uses carbon dioxide gas as a propellant to turn beauty essence into an intense, creamy foam. This new category offers a beauty essence to be used as the first skincare step after facial cleansing. Released in Taiwan and Hong Kong in 2017 and in Singapore in spring 2018, SOFINA iP has proven popular in all markets and its high repeat purchase rate is pushing up SOFINA sales. Kao is now aiming to capture new users in China by proposing SOFINA's unique skincare step (the 3-step program of base essence, lotion, and emulsion).

Disclaimer

Kao Corporation published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 05:31:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KAO CORP
07:32aKAO : SOFINA iP Base Essence Launched in China
PU
08/25BABY DIAPER MARKET : Precise Analysis on Business Overview, Product Scope and On..
AQ
08/24GLOBAL ADULT DIAPER MARKET MAJOR MAN : China and India would continue to be the ..
AQ
08/23KAO : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Novel Promoter", for Approval (USP..
AQ
08/23KAO : Patent Issued for GIP Elevation Inhibitor (USPTO 10,045,957)
AQ
08/23KAO : Announces the Forest Stewardship Council Certified Procurement Declaration..
PU
08/16KAO : Patent Application Titled "Filamentous Fungus Mutant Strain And Use Thereo..
AQ
08/16KAO : Researchers from KAO Corporation Describe Findings in Atopic Dermatitis (E..
AQ
08/14KAO : Acquires Washing Systems, LLC, From Gryphon Investors in the United States..
AQ
08/11KAO : buys U.S. detergent-maker Washing Systems in bid to enter North American l..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/10Kao acquires Washing Systems, LLC from Gryphon Investors 
04/30Kao Corp. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/27Kao Corp. ADR reports Q1 results 
02/07SHISEIDO : A Brand That Shouldn't Be Known Only By Beauty Aficionados 
02/01Kao Corp. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 1 540 B
EBIT 2018 225 B
Net income 2018 154 B
Finance 2018 235 B
Yield 2018 1,40%
P/E ratio 2018 27,55
P/E ratio 2019 25,47
EV / Sales 2018 2,62x
EV / Sales 2019 2,49x
Capitalization 4 269 B
Chart KAO CORP
Duration : Period :
Kao Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAO CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 8 961  JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michitaka Sawada President & Representative Director
Kenichi Yamauchi Executive Officer, Head-Finance & Accounting
Katsuhiko Yoshida Representative Director
Sonosuke Kadonaga Independent Outside Director
Toshiaki Takeuchi Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAO CORP11.81%38 412
L'ORÉAL11.76%134 280
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED42.62%28 157
AMOREPACIFIC CORP--.--%15 159
KOSE CORPORATION14.91%11 176
COTY-37.86%9 760
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.