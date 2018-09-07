Kao : Selected Among the Global Top 25 in the Thomson Reuters Diversity & Inclusion Index

Log in
KAO CORP (4452)
  Report  
09/07/2018

Kao creates high-value-added products that enrich the lives of consumers around the world. Through its portfolio of over 20 leading brands such as Attack, Bioré, Goldwell, Jergens, John Frieda, Kanebo, Laurier, Merries and Molton Brown, Kao is part of the everyday lives of people in Asia, Oceania, North America and Europe. Combined with its chemical division, which contributes to a wide range of industries, Kao generates about 1,500 billion yen in annual sales. Kao employs about 33,000 people worldwide and has 130 years of history in innovation. Please visit the Kao Group website for updated information.

Disclaimer

Kao Corporation published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 02:31:06 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 1 539 B
EBIT 2018 225 B
Net income 2018 154 B
Finance 2018 229 B
Yield 2018 1,41%
P/E ratio 2018 27,48
P/E ratio 2019 25,40
EV / Sales 2018 2,62x
EV / Sales 2019 2,49x
Capitalization 4 257 B
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Michitaka Sawada President & Representative Director
Kenichi Yamauchi Executive Officer, Head-Finance & Accounting
Katsuhiko Yoshida Representative Director
Sonosuke Kadonaga Independent Outside Director
Toshiaki Takeuchi Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAO CORP11.74%38 643
L'ORÉAL7.84%131 838
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED38.02%28 630
AMOREPACIFIC CORP--.--%14 983
KOSE CORPORATION8.46%11 371
COTY-38.71%9 040
