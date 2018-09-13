Kao : Starts Support for the Project of Cancer Education by Pink Ribbon Advisors

The Kao Group*1 will conduct, as part of the corporate citizenship activities, the Kao Group Pink Ribbon Campaign 2018 from October 1 to November 30, to partially coincide it with the Breast Cancer Awareness Month of October. Also, the Kao Group will start support for the Project of Cancer Education by Pink Ribbon Advisors*2 , an activity organized by an authorized nonprofit organization, the Japan Society of Breast Health*3 .

According to studies, one in two people in Japan get cancer at some point in their lives. The country's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, therefore, provides elementary, junior high, and high school students with cancer education, which is aimed at not only teaching them about cancer and its treatment but also telling them the importance of health and life as well as nurturing in them qualities and capabilities that will contribute to the creation of a society that can better handle the disease than today.

The Project of Cancer Education by Pink Ribbon Advisors organized by the Japan Society of Breast Health, which the Kao Group supports, sends out Pink Ribbon Advisors who are cancer survivors, to junior high and high schools to tell students about the knowledge of breast cancer and other cancers acquired through their experiences and to teach the importance of health and living a life positively. Students who receive the lecture will be certified as Junior Pink Ribbon Advisors and in turn raise the awareness about health among their family members and other people surrounding them. By supporting the project, the Kao Group seeks to contribute to the future health of children and their families.

Meanwhile, Kanebo Cosmetics, a Kao Group company, will run a campaign aimed at promoting early detection of breast cancer. More specifically, as for the company's global prestige brand KANEBO, the company will donate 100 yen from each sale of KANEBO Skin Gloss Oil Water in Japan to the Japan Society of Breast Health during the Kao Group Pink Ribbon Campaign 2018. The group's overseas companies in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Philippine, Malaysia, and Russia will provide information about breast cancer and self-examination at their retail counters and on websites and social media.

The Kao Group will continue supporting women through various activities so that they can live beautifully and conduct healthy daily lives.