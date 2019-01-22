Log in
Kao : Unveils Revolutionary Liquid Laundry Detergent "Attack ZERO" in Japan

01/22/2019 | 09:14pm EST

In Japan, the way we do laundry has undergone major changes. In recent years, water-conserving and large-volume washing machines have appeared, and more people wash large loads using little water. Another factor is that there are more double-income families, resulting in different family members doing household chores. This calls for laundry products that can be used easily by anyone, without mishap.

Meanwhile, the development of synthetic fibers with various performance functions, such as quick dry, moisturizing and shape memory, has resulted in almost 40% of our clothing now consisting of synthetic materials. But surveys have shown that skin oils and other lipid substances are difficult to launder out of synthetic materials, especially polyester, which retains twice as much oil and grease as cotton fabrics post-wash. The oil and grease then accumulate in clothing, causing odors, discoloration, and loss of texture (Source: Kao survey).

Kao is addressing these sea changes in our environment and consumer needs, redefining the 'Attack' brand to launch a new era detergent 'Attack ZERO,' a concentrated product with the highest cleaning power in Attack liquid laundry detergent history. 'Three Zeros Cleaning': 'Zero stubborn stains,' 'Zero musty odor' and 'Zero detergent residue' has become reality. The effect of Attack ZERO is enhanced with repeated washing, and it revives garments.

Kao is also releasing a detergent formulated specifically for front load washing machines, specially designed to wash fabrics by striking them against each other using minimal water. By highly blending water-efficient polymers, this detergent prevents 're-contamination of clothing,' that is, it stops debris and stains from re-adhering to the fabric surface.

The new lineup also features a handy 'one-hand push' type bottle for easy dispensing of measured amounts, simply by pushing the lever with one hand. The amount dispensed can be adjusted by the number of pushes. The Universal Design of the bottle makes it easy to use for a wide range of consumers, from parents raising children to seniors.

'Attack' has led the Japanese laundry scene for 32 years since its launch in 1987, and through research and technological innovation, will continue to provide solutions to laundry challenges and contribute to a future of comfortable living.

Disclaimer

Kao Corporation published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 02:13:05 UTC
