KAO CORP (4452)
  Report  
Survey on the effects of autogenic training on the mind, body, and skin: Ideas for a new type of holistic skincare

02/07/2019 | 09:05pm EST

Fourteen post-menopausal women in their forties and fifties who felt that they had dry or sensitive skin were enrolled as testing subjects. Each subject was asked to conduct two autogenic training sessions(heaviness and warmth training)every day, once in the morning and once in the evening, for eight weeks. In each session, the subject sits on a chair, takes an easy posture, closes her eyes, and recites, 'I am calm; Nothing can disturb me,' to conjure a state of silence and concentration. Next, she recites the first AT formula, 'My arms and legs are heavy' (for muscular relaxation), focuses on the sensations, recites the second AT formula,' My arms and legs are warm' (for vascular dilation), and focuses again on the sensations. Finally, she opens and closes her hands and stretches while opening her eyes (for awaking). The subjects visited the research laboratory twice to undergo skin measurements: once before the start of the eight-week trial and once at the end. In place of the autogenic training, a control group of twelve women were asked simply to close their eyes for three minutes.

Disclaimer

Kao Corporation published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 02:04:02 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 577 B
EBIT 2019 240 B
Net income 2019 162 B
Finance 2019 261 B
Yield 2019 1,61%
P/E ratio 2019 24,47
P/E ratio 2020 22,71
EV / Sales 2019 2,36x
EV / Sales 2020 2,24x
Capitalization 3 978 B
Chart KAO CORP
Duration : Period :
Kao Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAO CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 8 397  JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michitaka Sawada President & Representative Director
Kenichi Yamauchi Executive Officer, Head-Finance & Accounting
Katsuhiko Yoshida Representative Director
Sonosuke Kadonaga Independent Outside Director
Toshiaki Takeuchi Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAO CORP2.02%36 168
L'ORÉAL7.95%138 287
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED9.09%25 901
AMOREPACIFIC CORP--.--%10 454
KOSE CORPORATION3.77%9 371
COTY13.41%5 588
