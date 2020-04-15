Kao : Had Succeeded in Having 50% of All Electricity that the Company Purchases in Japan Generated from Renewable Energy Sources as of the End of 2019

Kao is working actively to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which are the main cause of global warming, and has set itself the target of reducing its global greenhouse gas emissions, from all global Kao business sites , by 22% by the year 2030 (compared to 2017).*1 As part of the measures being taken to achieve this goal, Kao has been installing photovoltaic (solar power) electricity generating facilities for its own use, and is also shifting over to renewable energy for the electric power that the company purchases from suppliers.

Regarding electricity purchased from suppliers, Kao has set a goal of purchasing only electricity that has been generated from renewable energy sources, within Japan by 2025 and globally by 2030, and is taking steps to realize this goal. As of December 2019, renewable energy's share of Kao's purchased electricity had reached 50% in Japan and 31% globally.*2 Furthermore, at 14 Kao plants―including 4 in Japan,*3 9 in Europe,*4 and 1 in the USA*5 ―the percentage of purchased electricity that is generated from renewable energy sources has reached 100%.

In the future, Kao will continue to proactively implement measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.