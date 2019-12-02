Kao : Notice of launching a new global cosmetic brand

Financials (JPY) Sales 2019 1 538 B EBIT 2019 218 B Net income 2019 156 B Finance 2019 194 B Yield 2019 1,50% P/E ratio 2019 26,9x P/E ratio 2020 24,8x EV / Sales2019 2,60x EV / Sales2020 2,47x Capitalization 4 188 B Technical analysis trends KAO CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 17 Average target price 8 979,41 JPY Last Close Price 8 708,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 18,3% Spread / Average Target 3,12% Spread / Lowest Target -23,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Michitaka Sawada Executive President, CEO & Representative Director Sonosuke Kadonaga Independent Outside Director Toshiaki Takeuchi Representative Director Yoshihiro Hasebe Representative Director & Head-Compliance Osamu Shinobe Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) KAO CORPORATION 10.37% 37 819 L'ORÉAL 25.10% 159 071 SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED 21.50% 28 832 AMOREPACIFIC CORP --.--% 10 056 KOSÉ CORPORATION 7.11% 9 079 COTY INC. 75.91% 8 746