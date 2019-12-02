Kao : Notice of launching a new global cosmetic brand

Notice of launching a new global cosmetic brand
e'quipe, LTD., subsidiary of Kanebo Cosmetics has announced the launch of a new brand 'athletia', which is positioned as one of the global strategic brands 'G11' in Kao's cosmetics business. For details, see the news release on e'quipe website.
Advanced Search
Date
01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12
〜
01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12
Category
-
All（0）
-
Business / Finance（0）
-
Sustainability（0）
-
Products（0）
Type
-
All
-
News Release
-
Information
Refine Results
Disclaimer
Kao Corporation published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 03:44:07 UTC