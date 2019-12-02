Log in
Kao Corporation

KAO CORPORATION

(4452)
News 
News

Kao : Notice of launching a new global cosmetic brand

0
12/02/2019

2019/12/03

  • Information
  • Products
Notice of launching a new global cosmetic brand

e'quipe, LTD., subsidiary of Kanebo Cosmetics has announced the launch of a new brand 'athletia', which is positioned as one of the global strategic brands 'G11' in Kao's cosmetics business. For details, see the news release on e'quipe website.

Disclaimer

Kao Corporation published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 03:44:07 UTC
