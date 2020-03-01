Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Kao Corporation    4452   JP3205800000

KAO CORPORATION

(4452)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kao : Receives Highest Award, the Industrial Science and Technology Policy and Environment Bureau Director-General's Award, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, at the 16th LCA Japan Forum Awards in FY2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/01/2020 | 09:03pm EST

2020/03/02

  • News Release
  • Sustainability
Kao Receives Highest Award, the Industrial Science and Technology Policy and Environment Bureau Director-General's Award, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, at the 16th LCA Japan Forum Awards in FY2019

Kao Corporation has received the highest award, the Industrial Science and Technology Policy and Environment Bureau Director-General's Award, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, for its 'eco together with suppliers' activities at the 16th LCA*1 Japan Forum Awards in FY2019.

  • *1 Life Cycle Assessment: Assessment of CO2 emissions reduction across the entirety of the product lifecycle

The LCA Japan Forum Awards recognize and celebrate outstanding initiatives related to lifecycle assessment for the purpose of supporting companies, organizations, and researchers working to reduce environmental impacts in the product lifecycle.

Recognizing its responsibility as an enterprise that provides products which people use on a regular basis in their daily lives, the Kao Group takes active steps to reduce the environmental footprint of its products throughout the entirety of the product lifecycle. In April 2019, Kao launched the Kirei Lifestyle Plan, its ESG strategy, which incorporates 19 key leadership actions. By integrating ESG into the core of its company management, Kao will drive business growth and better serve consumers and society through its enhanced products and services. This award is in recognition of the Kao Group's activities taken together with suppliers to reduce environmental impacts in the raw materials procurement process, which has a large environmental footprint, as well as high evaluation of the improved precision of its lifecycle assessments.

Specifically, the Kao Group is conducting the following activities.
● Collecting information on the CO2 load of delivered raw materials for suppliers that deliver raw materials with high CO2 load, aiming to improve the precision of its lifecycle assessments.

● Participation in the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) Supply Chain Program*2 to survey the CO2 emissions management and reduction status for key suppliers, aiming to proactively reduce the environmental footprint of delivered raw materials.

● Currently surveying the general environmental management status of all suppliers using Sedex*3 or an original questionnaire form.

● Implementation of a traceability survey back to the forest or palm plantation for palm oil, paper, and pulp suppliers. In addition, participation in the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) Supply Chain Program*2 to survey the status of supplier initiatives.

  • *2 CDP is an international NPO headquartered in the UK that implements various activities in environmental fields including climate change. The CDP Supply Chain Program is an initiative in which participating enterprises ask the firms that make up their supply chain to disclose information relating to climate change, water resource use, and forest resource use via the CDP platform
  • *3 Sedex: Supplier Ethical Data Exchange. A large-scale global platform for the sharing and verification of information relating to labor standards, health and safety, environmental protection, and business practices, aimed at promoting the adoption and maintenance of ethical and responsible business practices in global supply chains

In the future, the Kao Group will continue to implement its unique ESG activities globally, for example by taking active steps together with suppliers to reduce its environmental footprint, so as to deliver satisfaction and enriched lives for people around the world, and to contribute to the sustainability of society.

About Kao

Kao creates high-value-added products that enrich the lives of consumers around the world. Through its portfolio of over 20 leading brands such as Attack, Bioré, Goldwell, Jergens, John Frieda, Kanebo, Laurier, Merries and Molton Brown, Kao is part of the everyday lives of people in Asia, Oceania, North America and Europe. Combined with its chemical division, which contributes to a wide range of industries, Kao generates about 1,500 billion yen in annual sales. Kao employs about 33,000 people worldwide and has 130 years of history in innovation. Please visit the Kao Group website for updated information.

Media inquiries should be directed to:

Corporate Communications
Kao Corporation

+81-3-3660-7043
FAX
+81-3-3660-7044
Related Information

  • Ministry of the Environment Government of Japan

  • Kao>Sustainability

  • Kao launches new ESG Strategy 'Kirei Lifestyle Plan' to support consumer lifestyle changes

Advanced Search
Date
01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12
01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12
Category
  • All0
  • Business / Finance0
  • Sustainability0
  • Products0
Type
  • All
  • News Release
  • Information
Refine Results

Disclaimer

Kao Corporation published this content on 02 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2020 02:02:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KAO CORPORATION
09:03pKAO : Receives Highest Award, the Industrial Science and Technology Policy and E..
PU
02/25KAO : Makes the World's Most Ethical Companies® List for 14 Straight Years
BU
02/07Electrolux Proposes Henrik Henriksson, Karin Overbeck as New Board Members
DJ
02/04KAO : Change of Audit & Supervisory Board Members
PU
02/04KAO : Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 (Jan. ..
PU
02/03KAO : Receives the Highest Evaluation from CDP for Climate Change and Water Secu..
BU
01/30KAO CORPORATION : annual earnings release
01/21KAO : Wins a Place in the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World ..
BU
01/17KAO : Conducts Menstrual Hygiene Management Project in Indonesia
AQ
2019KAO CORP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 557 B
EBIT 2020 227 B
Net income 2020 162 B
Finance 2020 230 B
Yield 2020 1,79%
P/E ratio 2020 23,1x
P/E ratio 2021 21,6x
EV / Sales2020 2,28x
EV / Sales2021 2,18x
Capitalization 3 784 B
Chart KAO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kao Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 9 328,82  JPY
Last Close Price 7 868,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 46,2%
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michitaka Sawada Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Sonosuke Kadonaga Independent Outside Director
Toshiaki Takeuchi Representative Director
Yoshihiro Hasebe Representative Director & Head-Compliance
Osamu Shinobe Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAO CORPORATION-0.77%34 927
L'ORÉAL-8.71%147 927
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-0.73%23 663
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.17.82%11 994
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION-1.75%8 364
COTY INC.-17.96%7 020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group