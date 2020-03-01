Kao : Receives Highest Award, the Industrial Science and Technology Policy and Environment Bureau Director-General's Award, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, at the 16th LCA Japan Forum Awards in FY2019

The LCA Japan Forum Awards recognize and celebrate outstanding initiatives related to lifecycle assessment for the purpose of supporting companies, organizations, and researchers working to reduce environmental impacts in the product lifecycle.



Recognizing its responsibility as an enterprise that provides products which people use on a regular basis in their daily lives, the Kao Group takes active steps to reduce the environmental footprint of its products throughout the entirety of the product lifecycle. In April 2019, Kao launched the Kirei Lifestyle Plan, its ESG strategy, which incorporates 19 key leadership actions. By integrating ESG into the core of its company management, Kao will drive business growth and better serve consumers and society through its enhanced products and services. This award is in recognition of the Kao Group's activities taken together with suppliers to reduce environmental impacts in the raw materials procurement process, which has a large environmental footprint, as well as high evaluation of the improved precision of its lifecycle assessments.



Specifically, the Kao Group is conducting the following activities.

● Collecting information on the CO 2 load of delivered raw materials for suppliers that deliver raw materials with high CO 2 load, aiming to improve the precision of its lifecycle assessments.



● Participation in the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) Supply Chain Program*2 to survey the CO 2 emissions management and reduction status for key suppliers, aiming to proactively reduce the environmental footprint of delivered raw materials.



● Currently surveying the general environmental management status of all suppliers using Sedex*3 or an original questionnaire form.



● Implementation of a traceability survey back to the forest or palm plantation for palm oil, paper, and pulp suppliers. In addition, participation in the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) Supply Chain Program*2 to survey the status of supplier initiatives.