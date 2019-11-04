Kao : Receives Highest Award, the Prime Minister's Prize, in the Reduce, Reuse, Recycle (3Rs) Promotion Merit Awards

・ Kao has established the Packaging Technology Research to perform research and development on packaging made from plastics as well as other materials and promote technological development.



● Main initiatives

・ Developing more concentrated products

Developing more concentrated products reduces the amount of product consumed with each use, and this in turn reduces the amount of packaging used for the products.



・ Offering product refills

Compared with the original packaging, film-type refill pack products can reduce the use of plastic by approximately 80%. Kao is innovating film-type refills packs to make them easier to refill in the original product container according to the product's viscosity, volume, and shape of the original packaging.



・ Offering the Raku-raku Eco Pack Refill and Smart Holder

Kao offers the Raku-raku Eco Pack Refill, an innovative refill pack that makes refilling easy, and the Smart Holder, in which Raku-raku Eco Pack Refill products can be used as is like the original packaging.



・ Other initiatives

Kao also conducts awareness-raising activities through its award of the 'eco together' logo as an environmental label for products meeting Kao's original criteria, and RecyCreation activities in cooperation with local residents and partner companies engaged in resource circulation.