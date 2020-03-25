Kao : The 114th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Date: Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Start: 10:00

Finish: 11:22

Place: The Prince Park Tower Tokyo, Ballroom, B2 (8-1 Shiba Koen 4-chome, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan)

The number of shareholders in attendance: 861 (The total number of shareholders entering by the end of the meeting: 1,276)

The number of Directors in attendance: 8

The number of Audit and Supervisory Board Members in attendance: 5

The number of Executive Officers in attendance (including ones holding the post of Directors concurrently ): 25

* The handouts will be available on March 26.