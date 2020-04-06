|
Kao : USA, Inc announces the launch of MyKirei
04/06/2020 | 10:13pm EDT
-
News Release
-
Sustainability
Kao USA, Inc announces the launch of MyKirei
New product collection inspired by the Kirei philosophy promotes sustainability and simplicity, without sacrifice
Advanced Search
Date
01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12
〜
01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12
Category
-
All（0）
-
Business / Finance（0）
-
Sustainability（0）
-
Products（0）
Type
-
All
-
News Release
-
Information
Refine Results
Disclaimer
Kao Corporation published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 02:12:09 UTC
|
|Latest news on KAO CORPORATION
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2019
|1 531 B
|EBIT 2019
|217 B
|Net income 2019
|156 B
|Finance 2019
|187 B
|Yield 2019
|1,54%
|
|P/E ratio 2019
|26,3x
|P/E ratio 2020
|25,7x
|EV / Sales2019
|2,53x
|EV / Sales2020
|2,54x
|Capitalization
|4 063 B
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends KAO CORPORATION
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|17
|Average target price
|
9 228,82 JPY
|Last Close Price
|
8 448,00 JPY
|Spread / Highest target
|
36,1%
|Spread / Average Target
|
9,24%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-20,7%