Kao : USA, Inc announces the launch of MyKirei

Financials (JPY) Sales 2019 1 531 B EBIT 2019 217 B Net income 2019 156 B Finance 2019 187 B Yield 2019 1,54% P/E ratio 2019 26,3x P/E ratio 2020 25,7x EV / Sales2019 2,53x EV / Sales2020 2,54x Capitalization 4 063 B

Technical analysis trends KAO CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral

Consensus Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 17 Average target price 9 228,82 JPY Last Close Price 8 448,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 36,1% Spread / Average Target 9,24% Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%

Managers Name Title Michitaka Sawada Executive President, CEO & Representative Director Sonosuke Kadonaga Independent Outside Director Toshiaki Takeuchi Representative Director Yoshihiro Hasebe Representative Director & Head-Compliance Osamu Shinobe Independent Outside Director

Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) KAO CORPORATION 1.78% 39 465 L'ORÉAL -10.49% 146 570 SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED 0.03% 23 691 AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION 0.00% 8 549 KOSÉ CORPORATION 0.71% 7 067 NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. 2.36% 5 898