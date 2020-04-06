Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Kao Corporation    4452   JP3205800000

KAO CORPORATION

(4452)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kao : USA, Inc announces the launch of MyKirei

04/06/2020 | 10:13pm EDT

2020/04/07

  • News Release
  • Sustainability
Kao USA, Inc announces the launch of MyKirei

New product collection inspired by the Kirei philosophy promotes sustainability and simplicity, without sacrifice

Disclaimer

Kao Corporation published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 02:12:09 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 531 B
EBIT 2019 217 B
Net income 2019 156 B
Finance 2019 187 B
Yield 2019 1,54%
P/E ratio 2019 26,3x
P/E ratio 2020 25,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,53x
EV / Sales2020 2,54x
Capitalization 4 063 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 9 228,82  JPY
Last Close Price 8 448,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michitaka Sawada Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Sonosuke Kadonaga Independent Outside Director
Toshiaki Takeuchi Representative Director
Yoshihiro Hasebe Representative Director & Head-Compliance
Osamu Shinobe Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAO CORPORATION1.78%39 465
L'ORÉAL-10.49%146 570
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED0.03%23 691
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION0.00%8 549
KOSÉ CORPORATION0.71%7 067
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.2.36%5 898
