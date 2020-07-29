Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Kao Corporation    4452   JP3205800000

KAO CORPORATION

(4452)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nikkei steady after 4-day losing streak on Fed policy, corporate earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 11:44pm EDT

TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - Japan's stock benchmark Nikkei traded steady on Thursday after four straight sessions of falls, as the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates at ultra-low levels and investors cheered a slew of upbeat earnings reports.

The benchmark Nikkei average edged higher 0.05% to 22,408.29 by the midday break, while the broader Topix slipped 0.21% to 1,545.79.

Nearly a third of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange traded higher, with securities, precise machinery and information and telecom being the three top performing sectors.

At the end of its two-day policy meeting, the Fed repeated a pledge to use its "full range of tools" to support the economy and keep interest rates near zero, while cautioning that the outlook "will depend significantly on the course of the virus."

All three Wall Street indexes finished higher following the policy announcement.

Among individual gainers in Japan, M3 rose 5.08% to a record high after the company reported a 26.4% jump in operating profit for the April-June quarter.

Nomura Holdings added 4.63% after reporting its second-best quarterly profit since 2002.

Meanwhile, ANA Holdings inched down 0.56% after the airline logged 159 billion yen quarterly operating loss as the coronavirus pandemic curbed travel.

Kao Corporation slipped 4.48% after the toiletry goods maker cut its profit forecast for the year through March.

Elsewhere, Nikkei heavyweight SoftBank Group added 1.68% after the tech conglomerate said it had set up a testing centre to diagnose COVID-19 using saliva. (Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANA HOLDINGS INC. -2.63% 2223.5 End-of-day quote.-38.95%
ASAHI HOLDINGS, INC. -1.11% 3115 End-of-day quote.15.11%
KAO CORPORATION -1.73% 8288 End-of-day quote.-8.17%
M3, INC. 0.20% 5120 End-of-day quote.54.92%
NIKKEI 225 -1.15% 22397.11 Real-time Quote.-4.22%
NOMURA CO., LTD. -5.68% 747 End-of-day quote.-48.66%
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. -0.74% 479.8 End-of-day quote.-14.84%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 1.41% 6739 End-of-day quote.41.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur KAO CORPORATION
07/29Nikkei steady after 4-day losing streak on Fed policy, corporate earnings
RE
07/29Pandemic Spoils Food Industry Results -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
07/29Blue Apron, Scotts Miracle-Gro Benefit From Stay-at-Home Measures -- Earnings..
DJ
07/29KAO : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Jan..
PU
07/29KAO : Earnings Conference handouts for the six months ended June 30, 2020
PU
07/29KAO : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
PU
07/29KAO : 2020 Q2 Presentation
PU
07/24KAO CORPORATION : half-yearly earnings release
07/22Stung by proxy advisers' decision, activist-backed Toshiba board nominees to ..
RE
06/29KAO CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 437 B 13 676 M 13 676 M
Net income 2020 136 B 1 289 M 1 289 M
Net cash 2020 188 B 1 792 M 1 792 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,6x
Yield 2020 1,69%
Capitalization 3 986 B 37 943 M 37 920 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,64x
EV / Sales 2021 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 33 603
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart KAO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kao Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 9 216,25 JPY
Last Close Price 8 288,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michitaka Sawada President & Representative Director
Sonosuke Kadonaga Independent Outside Director
Toshiaki Takeuchi Representative Director
Yoshihiro Hasebe Representative Director & Head-Compliance
Osamu Shinobe Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAO CORPORATION-8.17%38 598
L'ORÉAL9.55%187 918
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-19.69%25 127
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.21.77%10 672
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION-18.25%8 408
KOSÉ CORPORATION-28.44%6 476
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group