KAP AG
Correction of a release from 14.09.2018, 14:52 CET/CEST - KAP AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/18/2018 | 09:25am CEST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: KAP AG
Correction of a release from 14.09.2018, 14:52 CET/CEST - KAP AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

18.10.2018 / 09:23
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Correction of a notification of Major Holding published on 14.09.2018

1. Details of issuer
KAP AG
Edelzeller Straße 44
36043 Fulda
Germany

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
X Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Mr Daniel Anthony D'Aniello,
Date of birth: 14 Sep 1946

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Project Diamant Bidco AG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
10 Sep 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 46.10 % 25.85 % 71.95 % 7660353
Previous notification 53.00 % 29.89 % 82.89 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006208408 3531719 % 46.10 %
Total 3531719 46.10 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of first refusal in shareholders agreement (subject to condition precedent) n/a n/a Physical 1980000 25.85 %
      Total 1980000 25.85 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
 

Organizational chart:
http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=CXNXJGDEJA

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


18.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KAP AG
Edelzeller Straße 44
36043 Fulda
Germany
Internet: www.kap.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

734919  18.10.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=734919&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
