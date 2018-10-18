Correction of a release from 14.09.2018, 14:52 CET/CEST - KAP AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
0
10/18/2018 | 09:25am CEST
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: KAP AG
Correction of a release from 14.09.2018, 14:52 CET/CEST - KAP AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
18.10.2018 / 09:23
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Correction of a notification of Major Holding published on 14.09.2018
1. Details of issuer
KAP AG
Edelzeller Straße 44
36043 Fulda
Germany
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
X
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name:
City and country of registered office:
Mr Daniel Anthony D'Aniello, Date of birth: 14 Sep 1946
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Project Diamant Bidco AG
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
10 Sep 2018
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation
46.10 %
25.85 %
71.95 %
7660353
Previous notification
53.00 %
29.89 %
82.89 %
/
7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
absolute
in %
direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006208408
3531719
%
46.10 %
Total
3531719
46.10 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
%
Total
%
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Right of first refusal in shareholders agreement (subject to condition precedent)
n/a
n/a
Physical
1980000
25.85 %
Total
1980000
25.85 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)