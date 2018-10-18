DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: KAP AG

Correction of a release from 14.09.2018, 14:52 CET/CEST - KAP AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



18.10.2018 / 09:23

Correction of a notification of Major Holding published on 14.09.2018



1. Details of issuer KAP AG

Edelzeller Straße 44

36043 Fulda

Germany

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments X Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name: City and country of registered office: Mr Daniel Anthony D'Aniello,

Date of birth: 14 Sep 1946

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Project Diamant Bidco AG



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 10 Sep 2018

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation 46.10 % 25.85 % 71.95 % 7660353 Previous notification 53.00 % 29.89 % 82.89 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN absolute in % direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0006208408 3531719 % 46.10 % Total 3531719 46.10 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right of first refusal in shareholders agreement (subject to condition precedent) n/a n/a Physical 1980000 25.85 % Total 1980000 25.85 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)

Organizational chart:

http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=CXNXJGDEJA



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:



