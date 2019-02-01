Log in
KAP AG: Change in the Supervisory Board

02/01/2019 | 10:55am EST

DGAP-News: KAP AG / Key word(s): Personnel
KAP AG: Change in the Supervisory Board

01.02.2019 / 16:51
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KAP AG: CHANGE IN THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

Fulda, February 1, 2019 - KAP AG, a listed medium-sized industrial group, announces that Pavlin Kumchev is resigning from the Supervisory Board effective 28 February 2019 due to a professional change. The Supervisory Board and Management Board would like to thank Pavlin Kumchev for his engaged work on the Supervisory Board and his valuable impulses for the further development of the industrial group.

The Supervisory Board therefore currently consists of four members. The quorum is guaranteed until the election of a new Supervisory Board at the next Annual General Meeting.


Contact
KAP AG
Nadine Kaldenbach
M: n.kaldenbach@kap.de
T: +49 661 103 716


About KAP AG
KAP AG is a medium-sized industrial group with around 3,300 employees. In the segments of engineered products, flexible films, it/services, surface technologies and precision components, we develop innovative industrial products and technological solutions for international industrial and commercial enterprises. With our long-term strategy, we occupy attractive market niches with long-term growth potential or in which we have a very strong market position. Our focus lies in the establishment and development of high-margin industrial segments into highly specialised market leaders. Within the context of succession arrangements, we also acquire medium-sized companies with excellent market positions as a reliable partner to strengthen our segments or build additional segments. Our shareholders benefit from our growth trajectory by means of our profit-oriented dividend policy with an attractive payout level.


01.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KAP AG
Edelzeller Straße 44
36043 Fulda
Germany
Phone: 06611030
Fax: 0661103830
E-mail: office@kap.de
Internet: www.kap.de
ISIN: DE0006208408
WKN: 620840
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart

 
End of News DGAP News Service

771923  01.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=771923&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Guido Decker Chairman-Management Board
Christian Schmitz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Riedel Chief Financial Officer
Fried Möller Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Uwe Stahmer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAP AG18.13%0
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG14.51%18 297
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE&CO KGAA17.91%1 316
OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CORP15.37%688
MBB SE14.47%615
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG1.64%587
