KAP AG: Change in the Supervisory Board

Fulda, February 1, 2019 - KAP AG, a listed medium-sized industrial group, announces that Pavlin Kumchev is resigning from the Supervisory Board effective 28 February 2019 due to a professional change. The Supervisory Board and Management Board would like to thank Pavlin Kumchev for his engaged work on the Supervisory Board and his valuable impulses for the further development of the industrial group.

The Supervisory Board therefore currently consists of four members. The quorum is guaranteed until the election of a new Supervisory Board at the next Annual General Meeting.



