KAP AG
KAP AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/14/2018 | 09:00am CEST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: KAP AG
14.09.2018 / 08:55
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
KAP AG
Edelzeller Straße 44
36043 Fulda
Germany

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Mr Rüdiger Heiche,
Date of birth: 17 Jun 1958

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
10 Sep 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 4.01 % 0.00 % 4.01 % 7660353
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006208408 307231 0 4.01 % 0 %
Total 307231 4.01 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


14.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KAP AG
Edelzeller Straße 44
36043 Fulda
Germany
Internet: www.kap.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

723679  14.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=723679&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Guido Decker Chairman-Management Board
Christian Schmitz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Riedel Chief Financial Officer
Fried Möller Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Uwe Stahmer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAP AG9.44%0
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG16.24%21 562
PARGESA HOLDING-9.70%6 044
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE&CO KGAA-23.46%1 553
INDUS HOLDING AG-11.93%1 498
OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CORP2.45%712
