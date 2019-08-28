DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: KAP AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

KAP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



28.08.2019 / 10:21

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





KAP AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 29, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 29, 2019 German: https://www.kap.de/fileadmin/user_upload/kap.de/Dateien/Pdf/Finanzberichte/2019/Konzernhalbjahresfinanzbericht_2019_d.pdf English: https://www.kap.de/fileadmin/user_upload/kap.de/Dateien/Pdf/Finanzberichte/2019/Konzernhalbjahresfinanzbericht_2019_en.pdf

