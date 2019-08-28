Log in
KAP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/28/2019 | 04:25am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: KAP AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KAP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.08.2019 / 10:21
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KAP AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 29, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 29, 2019 German: https://www.kap.de/fileadmin/user_upload/kap.de/Dateien/Pdf/Finanzberichte/2019/Konzernhalbjahresfinanzbericht_2019_d.pdf English: https://www.kap.de/fileadmin/user_upload/kap.de/Dateien/Pdf/Finanzberichte/2019/Konzernhalbjahresfinanzbericht_2019_en.pdf


28.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KAP AG
Edelzeller Straße 44
36043 Fulda
Germany
Internet: www.kap.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

864427  28.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=864427&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
