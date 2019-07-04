Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Kap AG    IUR   DE0006208408

KAP AG

(IUR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kap : Annual General Meeting agrees with all administrative suggestions and approves dividend payout of EUR2.00 per share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 12:15pm EDT

DGAP-News: KAP AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Kap AG Annual General Meeting agrees with all administrative suggestions and approves dividend payout of EUR2.00 per share

04.07.2019 / 18:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KAP AG ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AGREES WITH ALL ADMINISTRATIVE SUGGESTIONS AND APPROVES DIVIDEND PAYOUT OF EUR2.00 PER SHARE


Fulda, 4 July 2019 - The shareholders of KAP AG, a listed SME industrial Group, yesterday agreed with all proposed resolutions at the 33rd ordinary annual general meeting. Approximately 50 shareholders, representing over 83 per cent of the voting share capital, attended KAP AG's annual general meeting. One topic at the meeting was the joint proposal for the appropriation of profits made by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board to pay out a dividend of EUR2.00 per share for the 2018 financial year, which was approved by a large majority. Other resolutions at the annual general meeting included the discharge of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board, the appointment of a new auditor for the annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the 2019 financial year, and the approval of profit transfer agreements with wholly owned subsidiaries. One personal change has been made with Joachim Coers being elected to the Supervisory Board and taking over from Pavlin Kumchev, who resigned at the end of February 2019. Coers was the CEO of Tognum AG and the Chairman of the Board of Management of MTU Friedrichshafen GmbH and its Director of Labour Relations. He is a proven industry expert and will bring his experience to the Supervisory Board of KAP AG.
 

The implementation of the new segment strategy is now complete, explained Guido Decker, Spokesman for the Executive Board of KAP AG, during his shareholder speech. The new focus is on implementing measures to increase profitability and growth, especially in light of an increasingly challening economic environment. In his speech, Decker attached great importance to providing comprehensive information on the background of last week's adjustment of the forecast for the 2019 financial year.
 

Contact
KAP AG
Nadine Kaldenbach
E: n.kaldenbach@kap.de
T: +49 661 103 716
 

Kirchhoff Consult AG
Michael Werneke
E: michael.werneke@kirchhoff.de
T: +49 40 609 186 34
 

About KAP AG
KAP AG is a mid-sized German industrial group with approximately 3,000 employees. We specialise in engineered products, flexible films, it/services, surface technologies and precision components, developing innovative industrial products and technological solutions for international companies from trade and industry. As a result of our dedicated long-term business strategy, we serve a number of attractive niche markets with sustainable growth potential. Our focus is to develop market-leading specialized high-margin industrial product lines within these segments. As a reliable partner in the context of succession planning, we also acquire attractively positioned medium-sized family companies with a view to strengthening our existing segments or developing new ones. Holders of KAP shares benefit from our company's growth trajectory and continuous dividend policy.




Contact:
KAP AG
Nadine Kaldenbach
E: n.kaldenbach@kap.de
P: +49 661 103 716

04.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KAP AG
Edelzeller Straße 44
36043 Fulda
Germany
Phone: 06611030
Fax: 0661103830
E-mail: office@kap.de
Internet: www.kap.de
ISIN: DE0006208408
WKN: 620840
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 836597

 
End of News DGAP News Service

836597  04.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=836597&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KAP AG
12:15pKAP : Annual General Meeting agrees with all administrative suggestions and appr..
EQ
06/28KAP : revised forecast for fiscal year 2019
EQ
06/19KAP : The Carlyle Group puts share placement in KAP AG on hold due to current ca..
EQ
05/08KAP : With a successful start to 2019 financial year
EQ
05/08KAP AG : Two major shareholders intend to place shares - resulting in potential ..
EQ
03/26KAP : expects further growth after positive 2018 financial year
EQ
03/19KAP AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports accord..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 230 M
Chart KAP AG
Duration : Period :
Kap AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price 0,00  
Last Close Price 29,6  €
Spread / Highest target -100%
Spread / Average Target -100%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guido Decker Chairman-Management Board
Christian Schmitz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Riedel Chief Financial Officer
Fried Möller Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Uwe Stahmer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAP AG0.00%259
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG30.91%20 959
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE&CO KGAA30.14%1 382
OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CORP29.79%774
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG5.07%602
ALARIS ROYALTY CORP.15.60%550
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About