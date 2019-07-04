Kap : Annual General Meeting agrees with all administrative suggestions and approves dividend payout of EUR2.00 per share

DGAP-News: KAP AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Kap AG Annual General Meeting agrees with all administrative suggestions and approves dividend payout of EUR2.00 per share



04.07.2019 / 18:10

Fulda, 4 July 2019 - The shareholders of KAP AG, a listed SME industrial Group, yesterday agreed with all proposed resolutions at the 33rd ordinary annual general meeting. Approximately 50 shareholders, representing over 83 per cent of the voting share capital, attended KAP AG's annual general meeting. One topic at the meeting was the joint proposal for the appropriation of profits made by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board to pay out a dividend of EUR2.00 per share for the 2018 financial year, which was approved by a large majority. Other resolutions at the annual general meeting included the discharge of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board, the appointment of a new auditor for the annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the 2019 financial year, and the approval of profit transfer agreements with wholly owned subsidiaries. One personal change has been made with Joachim Coers being elected to the Supervisory Board and taking over from Pavlin Kumchev, who resigned at the end of February 2019. Coers was the CEO of Tognum AG and the Chairman of the Board of Management of MTU Friedrichshafen GmbH and its Director of Labour Relations. He is a proven industry expert and will bring his experience to the Supervisory Board of KAP AG.



The implementation of the new segment strategy is now complete, explained Guido Decker, Spokesman for the Executive Board of KAP AG, during his shareholder speech. The new focus is on implementing measures to increase profitability and growth, especially in light of an increasingly challening economic environment. In his speech, Decker attached great importance to providing comprehensive information on the background of last week's adjustment of the forecast for the 2019 financial year.



Contact

KAP AG

Nadine Kaldenbach

E: n.kaldenbach@kap.de

T: +49 661 103 716



Kirchhoff Consult AG

Michael Werneke

E: michael.werneke@kirchhoff.de

T: +49 40 609 186 34



About KAP AG

KAP AG is a mid-sized German industrial group with approximately 3,000 employees. We specialise in engineered products, flexible films, it/services, surface technologies and precision components, developing innovative industrial products and technological solutions for international companies from trade and industry. As a result of our dedicated long-term business strategy, we serve a number of attractive niche markets with sustainable growth potential. Our focus is to develop market-leading specialized high-margin industrial product lines within these segments. As a reliable partner in the context of succession planning, we also acquire attractively positioned medium-sized family companies with a view to strengthening our existing segments or developing new ones. Holders of KAP shares benefit from our company's growth trajectory and continuous dividend policy.

