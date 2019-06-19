Kap : The Carlyle Group puts share placement in KAP AG on hold due to current capital markets environment

DGAP-News: Project Diamant Bidco AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

The Carlyle Group puts share placement in KAP AG on hold due to current capital markets environment



19.06.2019 / 22:00

London, June 19, 2019 - Global investment firm The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) has today announced its decision not to place shares of KAP AG (IUR: Frankfurt) at the moment due to the current capital markets environment.



The Carlyle Group had previously announced its intention to place shares of KAP AG via an equity capital markets transaction.



Headquartered in Fulda, Germany, KAP is an industrial group. Structured across five segments, it has a broad market presence as well as a global sales and manufacturing footprint.

About KAP AG

KAP AG is a mid-sized industrial group with approximately 3,000 employees. KAP specialises in engineered products, flexible films, it/services, surface technologies and precision components, developing innovative industrial products and technological solutions for international companies from trade and industry. Thanks to KAP's long-term business strategy, KAP has been able to occupy numerous attractive market niches with sustainable growth potential. KAP's focus within these is on developing high-margin industrial segments into highly specialized, market-leading product lines. As a reliable partner in the context of succession planning, KAP also acquired attractively positioned medium-sized companies with a view to strengthening its existing segments or developing new ones.



About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $222 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2019, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of our investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. The Carlyle Group employs more than 1,725 people in 33 offices across six continents.



Important notices

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities.



This document may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities (the "Securities") of KAP AG (the "Company") in the United States, Germany or any other jurisdiction. The Securities of the Company may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act. Any sale in the United States of the securities mentioned in this communication will be made solely to "qualified institutional buyers" as defined in, and in reliance on, Rule 144A under the Securities Act.



In the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This document is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.



The Carlyle Group contacts:



Catherine Armstrong

Tel: +44 (0) 207 894 1632

catherine.armstrong@carlyle.com



Katharina Gebsattel

Tel: +49 172 718 68 57

katharina.gebsattel@vub.de



