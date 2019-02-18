Kape Technologies : Appointment of Joint Broker

18 February 2019
Kape Technologies plc
('Kape,' or the 'Company')
Appointment of Joint Broker
Kape (AIM: KAPE), the consumer security software business, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nplus1 Singer Advisory LLP ('N+1 Singer') as the Company's Joint Broker to work alongside its existing corporate broker and NOMAD Shore Capital with immediate effect.
For more information:
|
Kape Technologies plc
Ido Erlichman, Chief Executive Officer
Moran Laufer, Chief Financial Officer
|
via Vigo Communications
|
Shore Capital (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Toby Gibbs / Mark Percy / James Thomas
|
+44 (0)20 7408 4090
|
N+1 Singer(Joint Broker)
Shaun Dobson / Lauren Kettle / Harry Mills (Corporate Finance)
Tom Salvesen (Corporate Broking)
|
+44 (0) 20 7496 3000
|
Vigo Communications(Financial Public Relations)
Jeremy Garcia / Antonia Pollock
kape@vigocomms.com
|
+44 (0)20 7390 0237
About Kape
Kape is a cybersecurity company focused on helping consumers around the world to have better experience and protection in their digital life. Kape develops and distributes a variety of digital products in the online security space. The Group utilises its proprietary digital distribution technology to optimise its reach and create a superb user experience. Kape offers products which provide online security, privacy and an optimal online experience. Kape's vision is to provide online autonomy for a secure and accessible personal digital life, with team of over 350 people across seven locations worldwide.
