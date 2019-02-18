Log in
Kape Technologies : Appointment of Joint Broker

02/18/2019 | 02:17am EST

18 February 2019

Kape Technologies plc

('Kape,' or the 'Company')

Appointment of Joint Broker

Kape (AIM: KAPE), the consumer security software business, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nplus1 Singer Advisory LLP ('N+1 Singer') as the Company's Joint Broker to work alongside its existing corporate broker and NOMAD Shore Capital with immediate effect.

For more information:

Kape Technologies plc

Ido Erlichman, Chief Executive Officer

Moran Laufer, Chief Financial Officer

via Vigo Communications

Shore Capital (Nominated Adviser & Broker)

Toby Gibbs / Mark Percy / James Thomas

+44 (0)20 7408 4090

N+1 Singer(Joint Broker)

Shaun Dobson / Lauren Kettle / Harry Mills (Corporate Finance)

Tom Salvesen (Corporate Broking)

+44 (0) 20 7496 3000

Vigo Communications(Financial Public Relations)

Jeremy Garcia / Antonia Pollock

kape@vigocomms.com

+44 (0)20 7390 0237

About Kape

Kape is a cybersecurity company focused on helping consumers around the world to have better experience and protection in their digital life. Kape develops and distributes a variety of digital products in the online security space. The Group utilises its proprietary digital distribution technology to optimise its reach and create a superb user experience. Kape offers products which provide online security, privacy and an optimal online experience. Kape's vision is to provide online autonomy for a secure and accessible personal digital life, with team of over 350 people across seven locations worldwide.

Disclaimer

Kape Technologies plc published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 07:16:03 UTC
