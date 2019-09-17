Kape Technologies : Half-year Results 0 09/17/2019 | 02:23am EDT Send by mail :

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 17 September 2019 Kape Technologies plc ('Kape,' the 'Company,' or the 'Group') HALF YEAR RESULTS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 Kape Technologies plc (AIM: KAPE), a global cybersecurity and malware protection SaaS business, announces its unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2019. Financial highlights · Another strong period marked byinternational expansion and organic growth driving a rise in profitability: o Revenues1 increased 24.2% to $29.9 million (H1 2018: $24.1 million) o Strong growth in recurring revenues to $21.2 million, an increase of 301.5% (H1 2018: $5.3 million) o Adjusted EBITDA2 up 21.3% to $5.8 million (H1 2018: $4.7 million) o Robust balance sheet with cash of $36.4 million as at 30 June 2019 and no debt o Increase of 14.9% in Adjusted Earnings Per Share3 to 2.5 cents (H1 2018: 2.2 cents) o Deferred income increased to $10.9 million (December 2018: $9.5 million) · On track to meet full-year expectations Operational highlights · Strong progress in transitioning to a SaaS revenue model: o Significant improvement in customer retention ratio to 82% (December 2018: 74%) o Over one million subscribers, up 24% on prior year, supported by continued investment in direct sales and marketing o Expect to deliver $38 million in revenues from existing customers in future financial years, up 27% (December 2018: $30 million) · Strategic acquisitions enhancing global capabilities: o Intego materially strengthened the Company's position in the North American market and expands Kape's internet security software capability o ZenMate is highly complementary to CyberGhost, Kape's existing VPN solution, and has strengthened the Company's presence in the German market o $1.7 million in annualised cost savings identified relating to ZenMate · Both acquisitions are performing in line with expectations Outlook · Significant long-term growth opportunities across target markets · Clear delivery plans for organic growth · Successful integration of acquisitions has accelerated implementation of the Group's strategy · The board remains confident in delivering year on year growth for the current financial year, in line with market expectations Ido Erlichman, Chief Executive Officer of Kape, commented: 'We are pleased to report another period of earnings growth. This performance, coupled with the continued expansion of both our user base and SaaS-based model, provides Kape with a strong foundation from which to drive forward. Our results demonstrate the power of our business model as we head into the second half of the year having generated strong momentum. 'We have significant ambitions for Kape and having now reached over one million subscribers and increased our retention rate to 82% - one of the highest in the consumer SaaS space, we firmly believe much more is possible. 'In the near-term, we plan to further drive sustainable growth and profitability through ongoing investment in R&D, ensuring we remain at the forefront of the digital privacy arena and address consumers' ever-increasing concerns.The progress that Kape has demonstrated in the first six months of 2019 has been key in underpinning its ongoing investment proposition.' An audio webcast of Kape's results presentation is now available via the following link: http://bit.ly/KAPEH119webcast 1Revenues from continuing operations only 2 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations only.Adjusted EBITDA is a non GAAP measure and a company specific measure which excludes other operating income and expenses which are considered to be one off and non-recurring in nature. 3 Adjusted EPS was calculated from the earnings per share from continuing operations adding back interest, depreciation, share-based payments and non-recurring costs Enquiries: Kape Technologies plc Ido Erlichman, Chief Executive Officer Moran Laufer, Chief Financial Officer via Vigo Communications Shore Capital (Nominated Adviser & Broker) Mark Percy / Toby Gibbs / James Thomas +44 (0)20 7408 4090 N+1 Singer (Joint Broker) Harry Gooden / George Tzimas +44 (0) 20 7496 3000 Vigo Communications(Financial Public Relations) Jeremy Garcia / Antonia Pollock kape@vigocomms.com +44 (0)20 7390 0237 About Kape Kape is a leading 'privacy-first' digital security software provider to consumers. Through its range of privacy and security products, Kape focusses on protecting consumers and their personal data as they go about their daily digital lives. To date, Kape has over 1 million paying subscribers, supported by a team of over 300 people across eight locations worldwide. Kape has a proven track record of revenue and EBITDA growth, underpinned by a strong business model which leverages our digital marketing expertise. Through our subscription-based platform, Kape has fast established a highly scalable SaaS-based operating model, geared towards capitalising on the vast global consumer digital privacy market. www.kape.com TwitterLinkedIn Chief Executive Officer's review Overview In the first half of 2019, we have seen strong demand for our core software products, demonstrated by the 24.2% increase in the Group's revenue to $29.9 million (H1 2018: $24.1 million from continued operations), as well as a 21.3% increase in Adjusted EBITDA to $5.8 million (H1 2018: $4.7 million from continued operations). With the growing need for consumers globally to control and protect their information online, Kape continues to capitalise on the increasing demand for privacy-first online security products. The scope and quality of our software suite, our ability to drive individuals to our products and our capability to retain users, has resulted in Kape securing a growing proportion of what is a relatively nascent market. The Group's performance continues to benefit from our digital marketing expertise and technologies, which sets us apart from many of our peers. Notably, the performance of both Intego and ZenMate has improved in the first half, following completion of their integration, which we expect to continue as we further accelerate our digital marketing efforts for these solutions. Additionally, CyberGhost and ZenMate are experiencing increased brand awareness, which is driving organic user acquisition, providing a complementary growth engine. Our growth is testament to our ability to identify, acquire and then integrate acquisition targets in order to generate heightened performance from these businesses, with $1.7 million in annualised cost savings also achieved in relation to ZenMate since its acquisition. Key Performance Indicators In the first six months of the year, Kape has achieved significant growth against its KPIs, which we set out last year in order to focus the Group on profitability, growth and earnings predictability. 30 Jun 2019 31 Dec 2018 Paying users (thousands) 1,215 1,101 Subscriptions (thousands) 1,027 830 Retention rate 82% 74% Deferred income ($'000) 10,931 9,514 Six months ended 30 June 2019 (unaudited) Six months ended 30 June 2018 (unaudited) Adjusted operating cash flow: Attributable to current year ($'000) 7,297 6,359 Investment in growth (7,094) (3,427) Adjusted operating cash flow ($'000) 203 2,932 The stand-out achievement for the Group in this period has been the significant improvement in our user retention rate to 82%, which is a key focus for Kape for 2019, as it underpins the quality of our earnings and the Group's ability to generate revenues for future periods. We believe the improvement in retention is largely as a result of our constant focus on R&D and product development, ensuring our solutions are the best available, and we are proud that our customers are choosing to consistently renew our products year after year. Our retention rate is now one of the highest amongst consumer-focused SaaS providers. The first six months of 2019 also saw a 23.7% increase in our subscription user base, which, alongside our improving retention rate, means the Group is very well-placed to achieve sustained growth in the years to come. This has already been evidenced by the Group generating over $10.9 million in deferred income in the period as we continue to enhance Kape's ongoing revenue visibility. Product development We continue to invest in R&D, with 44% of our workforce (excluding staff in our customer support centre in the Philippines) allocated to R&D and the Group's malware detection capabilities, to ensure that our solutions are consistently at the forefront of the digital privacy space. This enables us to fully capitalise on the significant and growing market opportunity that exists. As consumers' digital lives continue to expand, and their online privacy needs as a result, it is critical that our products' capabilities broaden simultaneously. Development of our existing product stack has been key in the first half of 2019. Most notable is the significant progress we have made with ZenMate, which the Group acquired in October 2018. This included the launch of the ZenMate Ultimate app, the most comprehensive update of ZenMate's VPN platform to-date, which adopts a new infrastructure with central developments including augmented location features, server security improvements, a mobile connection checker and faster speeds. In addition, Kape launched ZenMate Pulse, a comprehensive web firewall extension which protects against pop-up ads, trackers, phishing schemes, malware and malvertising. Not only does ZenMate Pulse protect against these threats, it also enables the user to understand specifically what the types of threats are. In addition, Kape's macOS security analyst team discovered number of important malware security threats for Apple users: OSX/CrescentCore malware, which installs malicious Safari extension software, and OSX/Linker, that seeks to capitalise on existing macOS Gatekeeper security flaws. Kape's users are now fully protected against both. Outlook We look forward to continuing to execute on the board's strategy of leveraging Kape's key growth drivers: · High-growth target market:capturing a larger piece of the consumer digital privacy segment; · R&D capabilities: leveraging these and continuing to invest to ensure Kape's products remain at the forefront of the market; · Proprietary digital distribution and online marketing expertise:helping maximise our product sales; and · Strong business model: giving us the ability to generate high-quality recurring revenues by growing our user base and bettering our user retention. We remain focused on driving organic growth initiatives across the business, as well as evaluating select earnings enhancing acquisitions which either add product capabilities or extend our market reach. The board remains very confident in delivering growth in the full year 2019 and in the years to come, in-line with market expectations. Ido Erlichman Chief Executive Officer 16 September 2019 Chief Financial Officer's review Overview Total reported revenues from continued operations in the first half of 2019 increased by 24.2% to $29.9 million (H1 2018: $24.1 million from continued activities). Segmental results increased by 28.2% to $14.7 million (H1 2018: $11.5 million from continued activities) driven by an increase in direct marketing expenses of $11.1 million (H1 2018: $9.8 million) and strong performance from the Group's user acquisition campaigns. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 21.3% to $5.8 million (H1 2018: $4.7 million). Adjusted cash flow from operations attributable to the current financial period was $7.3 million (H1 2018: $6.4 million), which represents cash conversion of 127%. In addition, during the period $7.1 million was reinvested in user acquisition costs that will be expensed in future periods (H1 2018: $3.4 million). When including this investment, adjusted cash flow from operations decreased to $0.2 million (H1 2018: $2.9 million). The Group's balance sheet remains strong with a cash balance of $36.4 million at 30 June 2019 (31 December 2018: $40.4 million) and no debt. Segmental result The segmental result has been calculated using revenue less costs directly attributable to that segment. Cost of sales comprises payment processing fees and infrastructure costs of the Group's VPN products. Direct sales and marketing costs related to user acquisition expenditure. App distribution H1 2019 H1 2018 $'000 $'000 Revenue 29,933 24,108 Cost of sales (4,163) (2,812) Direct sales and marketing costs (11,071) (9,829) Segment result 14,699 11,467 Segment margin % 49.1 47.6 On 26 July 2018, the Group disposed of its Media division, which represented a separate reportable segment in the prior year and is presented as a discontinued operation. As a result, the Group's management reporting system includes one reportable segment during the period ended 30 June 2019, which comprised the Group's own software and SaaS products and distribution platform - App distribution. Adjusted EBITDA from continued operations Adjusted EBITDA for the six months to 30 June 2019 was $5.8 million (H1 2018: $4.7 million). Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP company specific measure which is considered to be a key performance indicator for the Group. It excludes share-based payment charges and expenses, which are considered to be one-off and non-recurring in nature and are excluded from the following analysis: H1 2019 H1 2018 $'000 $'000 Revenue 29,933 24,108 Cost of sales (4,163) (2,812) Direct sales and marketing costs (11,071) (9,829) Segment result 14,699 11,467 Indirect sales and marketing costs (3,687) (2,507) Research and development costs (1,384) (803) Management, general and administrative cost (3,872) (3,411) Adjusted EBITDA 5,756 4,746 EBITDA margin % 19.2 19.7 Operating profit A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to operating profit is provided as follows: H1 2019 H1 2018 $'000 $'000 Adjusted EBITDA 5,756 4,746 Employee share-based payment charge (989) (187) Exceptional and non-recurring costs (519) (721) Depreciation and amortisation (2,840) (1,696) Operating profit 1,408 2,142 Exceptional and non-recurring costs in H1 2019 comprised non-recurring staff costs of $0.4 million (H1 2018: $0.5 million) related to the restructuring of Intego and Zenmate, and $0.1 million (H1 2018: $0.1 million) for professional services for acquisitions and restructuring expenses. The increase in employee share-based payment charge is due to a share award grant made in August 2018. The increase in depreciation and amortisation derives from amortisationchargesof acquired intangible assets that were added through the acquisitions of Intego and Zenmate in July and October 2018 respectively. Profit before tax Profit before tax was $1.3 million (H1 2018: $1.8 million). Finance costs of $0.4 million comprise mainly of foreign exchange differences derived from the Company's subsidiaries. The finance costs are offset by $0.3 million interest income generated from short-term deposits and deferred consideration assets. Profit after tax Profit after tax was $0.9 million (H1 2018: $1.5 million). The tax charge derives mainly from Group subsidiaries' residual profits. Cash flow H1 2019 H1 2018 $'000 $'000 Cash flow/(outflow) from operations (350) 2,264 Exceptional and non-recurring cash outflow 553 721 Net cash flow from discontinued operating activities - (53) Adjusted cash flow from operations 203 2,932 % of Adjusted EBITDA 4% 62% Excluding increase of deferred contract costs 7,094 3,427 Adjusted Cash flow from operations attributable to current year 7,297 6,359 % of Adjusted EBITDA 127% 134% Cash outflow from operations was $0.3 million (H1 2018: $2.3 million cash inflow). Adjusted cash flow from operations after adding back one-off payments was $0.2 million (H1 2018: $2.9 million). The decrease in operating cash flow is due to an increase in user acquisition investment attributable to future periods to $7.1 million (H1 2018: $3.4 million). Excluding the investment, adjusted operating cash flow attributable to the current financial period increased to $7.3 million (H1 2018: $6.4 million), which represents a cash conversion of 127%. Net tax payments in the period were $0.8 million (H1 2018: $0.3 million). The increase was mainly due to prepayments in France and the United States by Group subsidiaries related to Intego. Cash spent in the period on capital expenditure of $1.4 million (H1 2018: $0.9 million), comprises capitalised development costs and fixed asset purchases. Cash outflows from financing activities of $1.4 million (H1 2018: $7.7 million) included a final instalment of $0.9 million (H1 2018: $0.5 million) for the repurchase of CyberGhost's founder's share-options, and payments of leases of $0.6 million (H1 2018: $0.6 million). Cash inflows from financing activities included $0.1 million(H1 2018: $0.1 million) of proceeds from the exercise of employee share options. As a result, net cash outflow from investing and financing activities was $2.8 million (H1 2018: $8.6 million). Financial position At 30 June 2019, the Group had cash of $36.4 million (31 December 2018: $40.4 million), net assets of $74.9 million (31 December 2018: $72.9 million) and is debt free. At 30 June 2019, trade receivables and contract assets were $3.2 million (31 December 2018: $3.6 million) which represented 21 days outstanding (31 December 2018: 13 days). Moran Laufer Chief Financial Officer 16 September 2019 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income For the six months ended 30 June 2019 Six months ended 30 June 2019 (unaudited) Six months ended 30 June 2018 (unaudited) Note $'000 $'000 Revenue 3 29,933 24,108 Cost of sales (4,163) (2,812) Gross profit 25,770 21,296 Selling and marketing costs (14,827) (12,572) Research and development costs (1,547) (908) Management, general and administrative costs (5,148) (3,978) Depreciation and amortisation (2,840) (1,696) Total operating costs 5 (24,362) (19,154) Operating profit 5 1,408 2,142 Adjusted EBITDA 5 5,756 4,746 Employee share-based payment charge (989) (187) Exceptional and non-recurring costs 5 (519) (721) Depreciation and amortisation (2,840) (1,696) Operating profit 5 1,408 2,142 Finance income 317 355 Finance costs (420) (676) Profit before taxation 1,305 1,821 Tax charge (369) (313) Profit from continuing operations 936 1,508 Loss from discontinued operations (attributable to equity holders of the company) 9 - (245) Profit for the period 936 1,263 Other comprehensive income: Items that may be reclassified to profit and loss: Foreign exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 6 84 Total comprehensive profit for the period 942 1,347 Total profit for the periodattributable to: Owners of the parent 936 1,209 Non-controlling interests - 54 Total comprehensive income attributableto: Owners of the parent 942 1,293 Non-controlling interests - 54 Total profit/ (loss) for the periodattributable to Owners of the parent: Continuing operations 936 1,508 Discontinuing operations - (299) 936 1,209 Earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the company: Basic earnings per share (cents) 7 0.7 1.1 Diluted earnings per share (cents) 7 0.6 1.1 Earnings per share attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the company: Basic earnings per share (cents) 7 0.7 0.9 Diluted earnings per share (cents) 7 0.6 0.9 *Adjusted EBITDA is a non GAAP measure and a company specific measure which is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation share based payment charges and exceptional and non-recurring costs. Consolidated statement of financial position As at 30 June 2019 30 June 2019 (unaudited) 31 December 2018 (audited) Note $'000 $'000 Non-current assets Intangible assets 35,301 36,265 Property, plant and equipment 810 713 Right-of-use assets 1,393 1,769 Deferred consideration 1,026 934 Deferred contract costs 13,185 7,196 Deferred tax asset 756 728 52,471 47,605 Current assets Software license inventory 112 52 Deferred contract costs 6,321 5,216 Deferred consideration 379 323 Trade and other receivables 5,777 6,101 Cash and cash equivalents 36,433 40,405 49,022 52,097 Total assets 101,493 99,702 Equity Share capital 6 15 15 Additional paid in capital 131,165 131,091 Foreign exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 865 859 Retained earnings (57,066) (58,991) Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 74,979 72,974 Non-current liabilities Contract liabilities 2,828 2,165 Deferred tax liabilities 3,019 3,125 Long term lease liabilities 685 816 Deferred consideration 160 143 6,692 6,249 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 10,760 11,131 Contract liabilities 8,103 7,349 Short term lease liabilities 927 1,103 Deferred consideration 32 896 19,822 20,479 Total equity and liabilities 101,493 99,702 Consolidated statement of cash flows For the six months ended 30 June 2019 Six months ended 30 June 2019 (unaudited) Six months ended 30 June 2018 (Unaudited) $'000 $'000 Cash flow from operating activities Profit for the period after taxation 936 1,263 Adjustments for: Amortisation of intangible assets 2,049 1,088 Depreciation of Right-to-use assets 628 625 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 163 146 Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment 37 40 Tax charge 369 444 Interest Income (317) (352) Interest expenses 37 194 Share based payment charge 989 187 Interest received 169 352 Unrealised foreign exchange differences 39 75 Operating cash flow before movement in working capital 5,099 4,062 Decrease in trade and other receivables 321 3,663 Increase in software licences inventory (60) (82) Decrease in trade and other payables (33) (2,375) Increase in deferred contract costs (7,094) (3,427) Increase in contract liabilities 1,417 423 Cash flow from operations (350) 2,264 Tax paid net of refunds (839) (345) Cash (used)/ generated from operations (1,189) 1,919 Cash flow from investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (302) (99) Sale of property, plant and equipment 6 - Intangible assets acquired (1) (5) Capitalisation of development costs (1,084) (772) Net cash used in investing activities (1,381) (876) Cash flow from financing activities Repurchase of share-based consideration (880) (475) Dividend paid - (6,763) Payment of leases (591) (554) Exercise of options by employees 74 49 Net cash used in financing activities (1,397) (7,743) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (3,967) (6,700) Revaluation of cash due to changes in foreign exchange rates (5) (130) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 40,405 69,502 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 36,433 62,672 Notes 1. General information The financial information set out in this document is for Kape Technologies plc (the 'Company') and its subsidiary undertakings (together the 'Group') in respect of the six months ended 30 June 2019. Kape is a leading 'privacy-first' digital security software provider to consumers. Through its range of privacy and security products, Kape focusses on protecting consumers and their personal data as they go about their daily digital lives. To date, Kape has over one million paying subscribers, supported by a team of over 300 people across eight locations worldwide. Kape has a proven track record of revenue and EBITDA growth, underpinned by a strong business model which leverages its digital marketing expertise. Through its subscription based platform, Kape has fast established a highly scalable SaaS-based operating model, geared towards capitalising on the vast global consumer digital privacy market. The Board of Directors approved this interim financial information on 16 September 2019. 2. Basis of preparation This interim consolidated financial information has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, International Accounting Standards and interpretations (collectively IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) as adopted for use in the EU. They do not include all disclosures that would otherwise be required in a complete set of financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the 31 December 2018 Annual Report. The financial information for the half years ended 30 June 2019 and 30 June 2018 does not constitute statutory accounts. The annual financial statements of Kape Technologies Plc ('the group') are prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the European Union. The comparative financial information for the year ended 31 December 2018 included within this report does not constitute the full statutory Annual Report for that period. The statutory Annual Report and Financial Statements for 2018 have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The Independent Auditors' Report on the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 was unqualified and did not draw attention to any matters by way of emphasis. The Group has applied the same accounting policies and methods of computation in its interim consolidated financial statements as in its 2018 annual financial statements including the early adoption of IFRS16, except for those that relate to new standards and interpretations effective for the first time for periods beginning on (or after) 1 January 2019, and are adopted in the 2019 financial statements. IFRIC 23 'Uncertainty over Income Tax Positions' is effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2019. IFRIC 23 clarifies how to recognise and measure current and deferred income tax assets and liabilities when there is uncertainty over income tax treatments. When there is uncertainty over income tax treatments. IFRIC 23 does not have a significant impact on the amounts recognised in the Group's consolidated financial statements. After making enquiries, the directors have concluded that the Group has adequate resources to continue operational existence for the foreseeable future. Accordingly, they continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the half-yearly consolidated unaudited financial statements. 3. Revenue disaggregation of revenue The following table presents our revenues disaggregated by the timing of revenue recognition in accordance with our reporting segments: Six months ended 30 June 2019 (unaudited) $'000 Six months ended 30 June 2018 (Unaudited) $'000 Revenue recognised over a period 10,058 6,149 Revenue recognised at a point in time 19,875 17,959 Total 29,933 24,108 4. Segmental information Segment revenues and results On 26 July 2018, the Group disposed of its Media division, which represented a separate reportable segment in the prior year, and is presented as a discontinued operation. As a result, the Group management reporting system includes one reportable segment during the period ended June 30, 2019 which comprised the Group's own software and SaaS products and distribution platform. Six months ended 30 June 2019 App distribution Total $'000 $'000 Revenue 29,933 29,933 Cost of sales (4,163) (4,163) Direct sales and marketing costs (11,071) (11,071) Segment result 14,699 14,699 Central operating costs (8,943) Adjusted EBITDA (note 5) 5,756 Depreciation and amortisation (2,840) Employee share-based payment charge (989) Exceptional and non-recurring costs (519) Operating profit 1,408 Finance income 317 Finance costs (420) Profit before tax 1,305 Taxation (369) Profit from continuing operations 936 Loss from discontinued operations (attributable to equity holders of the company) - Profit for the period 936 Six months ended 30 June 2018 App distribution Media Total $'000 $'000 $'000 Revenue 24,108 - 24,108 Cost of sales (2,812) - (2,812) Direct sales and marketing costs (9,829) - (9,829) Segment result 11,467 - 11,467 Central operating costs (6,721) Adjusted EBITDA (note 5) 4,746 Depreciation and amortisation (1,696) Employee share-based payment charge (187) Exceptional and non-recurring costs (721) Operating profit 2,142 Finance income 355 Finance costs (676) Profit before tax 1,821 Taxation (313) Profit from continuing operations 1,508 Loss from discontinued operations (attributable to equity holders of the company) (245) (245) Profit for the period 1,263 5. Operating Profit Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as follows: Six months ended 30 June 2019 Six months ended 30 June 2018 $'000 $'000 Operating profit 1,408 2,142 Depreciation and amortisation 2,840 1,696 Employee share-based payment charge 989 187 Exceptional and non-recurring costs: Non-recurring staff and exceptional costs 519 721 Adjusted EBITDA 5,756 4,746 Operating costs Operating costs are further analysed as follows: Six months ended 30 June 2019 Adjusted $'000 Six months ended 30 June 2019 Total $'000 Six months ended 30 June 2018 Adjusted $'000 Six months ended 30 June 2018 Total $'000 Direct sales and marketing costs 11,071 11,071 9,829 9,829 Indirect sales and marketing costs 3,687 3,756 2,507 2,743 Selling and marketing costs 14,758 14,827 12,336 12,572 Research and development costs 1,384 1,547 803 908 Management, general and administrative cost 3,872 5,148 3,411 3,978 Depreciation and amortisation 1,281 2,840 976 1,696 Total operating costs 21,295 24,362 17,526 19,154 Adjusted operating costs exclude share based payment charges, exceptional and non-recurring costs, amortisation of acquired intangible assets and other operational losses from the disposal of fixed assets. 6. Shareholder's equity Ordinary share capital as at 30 June 2019 amounted to $14,850 (30 June 2018: $14,850; 31 December 2018: $14,850). The number of shares in issue as at 30 June 2019 was 148,496,073 (30 June 2018: 148,496,073; 31 December 2018: 148,496,073). As at 30 June 2019, the Company held in treasury a total of 4,390,442 ordinary shares of $0.0001 (30 June 2018: 6,561,685; 31 December 2018: 4,476,153). During the six months ended 30 June 2019, 85,111 ordinary shares of $0.0001 were transferred out of treasury to satisfy the exercise of options by the Company employees (30 June 2018: 88,563). 7. Earnings per share Basic profit (loss) per share is calculated by dividing the profit (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period. Six months ended 30 June 2019 Six months ended 30 June 2018 cents cents Basic earnings per share: From continuing operations 0.7 1.1 from discontinued operations - (0.2) Total basic earnings per share 0.7 0.9 Diluted earnings per share: From continuing operations 0.6 1.1 from discontinued operations - (0.2) Total diluted earnings per share 0.6 0.9 Adjusted basic 2.6 2.2 Adjusted diluted 2.5 2.2 Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP measure and therefore the approach may differ between companies. Adjusted earnings have been calculated as follows: Six months ended 30 June 2019 Six months ended 30 June 2018 $'000 $'000 Profit/(Loss) for the period 936 1,263 Post tax adjustments: Employee share-based payment charge 1,010 187 Exceptional and non-recurring costs 416 662 Amortisation on acquired intangible assets 1,244 774 Loss from discontinued operations - 245 Adjusted profit for the year 3,606 3,131 Number Number Denominator - basic: Weighted average number of equity shares for the purpose of earnings per share 142,285,061 141,869,089 Denominator - diluted Weighted average number of equity shares for the purpose of diluted earnings per share 145,512,872 142,216,068 The diluted denominator has not been used where this has anti-dilutive effect. The difference between weighted average number of Ordinary shares used for basic earnings per share and the diluted earnings per share is 3,227,811 (H1 2018: 346,979) being the effect of all potentially dilutive Ordinary shares derived from the number of share options granted to employees. 8. Related party transactions The Group is controlled by Unikmind Holdings Limited, registered in Isle of Man, which owns 72.73% of the Company's shares. Mr. Teddy Sagi is the sole ultimate beneficiary of Unikmind Holdings Limited. During the period the following transactions were carried out with related parties: Six months ended 30 June 2019 Six months ended 30 June 2018 $'000 $'000 Revenue from common controlled company - 86 Technical support services to end customers and Administration services provided by common controlled company (165) (1,880) Development services provided by common controlled company (30) - Payment processing services provided by common controlled company (170) (170) Amortisation of Right-to-use assets with common controlled companies (414) (372) Interest expenses from Lease liabilities to common controlled companies (35) (39) (814) (2,375) 9. Discontinued operation On 26 July 2018, the Group sold the Media division to Ecom Online Ltd. As at the sale date, the Media division included Clearvelvet Trading Limited ('Clearvelvet') and Intangible assets of the Media CGU. This sale is in-line with the Company's strategy to develop and distribute its own cybersecurity products. 10. Cautionary statement This document contains certain forward-looking statements relating to Kape Technologies plc ('the Group'). The Group considers any statements that are not historical facts as 'forward-looking statements'. They relate to events and trends that are subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results and the financial performance of the Group to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These statements are made by the directors in good faith based on information available to them and such statements should be treated with caution due to the inherent uncertainties, including both economic and business risk factors, underlying any such forward-looking information. Attachments Original document

