NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  KappAhl AB (publ)    KAHL   SE0010520981

KAPPAHL AB (PUBL)

(KAHL)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

KappAhl publ : Main owner Mellby Gard makes bid for remainder of Sweden's Kappahl

0
07/29/2019

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Investment firm Mellby Gard said on Monday it had offered to buy fashion retailer Kappahl for 20 crowns per share in cash, valuing the company at 1.54 billion crowns (£131 million).

Kappahl, which is struggling with weak markets and tough competition, saw its operating profit drop to 6 million crowns in the March-May quarter from 121 million a year ago, on roughly unchanged sales of 1.2 billion crowns.

Its shares have dropped by more than a fifth so far this year.

Mellby Gard, which currently has a 29.6% stake in Kappahl, said it would not raise the bid, which represents a premium of 43% to the closing price of 13.99 crowns for Kappahl shares on July 26.

"Based on our experience and history with the company, we want to create opportunities to deal with the significant challenges that face both the retail- and the clothing market," Mellby Gard Chief Executive Johan Andersson said in a statement.

Mellby Gard added that synergies with its other businesses could strengthen Kappahl's competitiveness.

Kappahl said in a separate statement that it had appointed an independent bid committee, adding that chairman Anders Bülow and board member Thomas Gustafsson, who are both also board members of Mellby Gard, would not participate in the evaluation of the bid due to a conflict of interest.

Kappahl has 382 stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland and the U.K, as well as an online shop. Sweden is the firm's largest single market.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 4 811 M
EBIT 2019 125 M
Net income 2019 92,0 M
Debt 2019 455 M
Yield 2019 3,57%
P/E ratio 2019 11,7x
P/E ratio 2020 8,74x
EV / Sales2019 0,32x
EV / Sales2020 0,31x
Capitalization 1 075 M
Chart KAPPAHL AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
KappAhl AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAPPAHL AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 13,99  SEK
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Andersson President, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Anders Gustav Bülow Chairman
Pia Christina Rudengren Independent Director
Susanne Margareta Holmberg Independent Director
Kicki Olivensjö Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAPPAHL AB (PUBL)-19.60%113
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL23.71%95 734
KERING14.98%65 992
FAST RETAILING CO LTD24.31%63 154
ROSS STORES28.40%38 960
HENNES & MAURITZ35.26%29 695
