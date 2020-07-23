Kapsch TrafficCom : Republik Belarus verbessert Sicherheit und Verkehrsfluss auf Straßen.

Contract awarded to Austria´s Kapsch TrafficCom

New Traffic and Road Safety Coordination Center

Minsk/Vienna. July 23, 2020 - Republican Unitary Enterprise Minskavtodor-Center (RUE Minskavtodor-Center) has selected a joint venture of Kapsch TrafficCom Transportation S.A.U. and Kapsch TrafficCom AG to design, implement and maintain the new Traffic and Road Safety Coordination Center (TRSCC) and to deliver various Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) components in an international public tender held within a Transit Corridor Modernization Project and financed by the World Bank credit funds.

The creation of the Traffic and Road Safety Coordinaton Center is a major step forward to a purposeful and structured deployment of ITS technologies in the road sector of Belarus. Within the awarded conract Kapsch will provide an intelligent mobility system and will be responsible for all project stages, from the detailed design to the training of staff and maintenance of the TRSCC. Besides, Kapsch will implement additional ITS equipment (cameras, traffic detectors, etc.) in several road sections.

'We are really proud of being chosen by Belarus side as a partner to make another important nationwide project happen,' says Michael Gschnitzer, VP Stategic Sales, Kapsch TraficCom. 'The new TRSCC will improve the safety, traffic flow and road users satisfaction. This project is a further success story and underlines the commitment of Kapsch in Belarus, where we have already proven to be a reliable partner with the implementation and operation of the Nationwide Electronic Toll Collection System (ETC-System 'BelToll').'

Real-time traffic data to improve road safety.

The creation of this new innovative system provides a broad set of functionalities for the management of interurban traffic and road infrastructure. The system automates the collection and visualization of real-time traffic data, allowing operators to detect and respond to dangerous road conditions, congestion, incidents, and emergency situations. The information can then be quickly disseminated to drivers, road maintenance teams and interested stakeholders. The system also enables the easy integration and operation of current and future ITS equipment into the TRSCC and provides the interoperability of traffic control systems.