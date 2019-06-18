Kapsch TrafficCom : Statement zur Entscheidung des Europäischen Gerichtshof (EuGH).

Corporate release 6/18/2019

In today's judgement, the Court of Justice of the European Union found that the infrastructure use charge, in combination with the relief from motor vehicle tax in Germany, constitutes indirect discrimination on grounds of nationality and is in breach of the principles of the free movement of goods and of the freedom to provide services.

On December 30, 2018, the German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure as the responsible contracting authority commissioned a consortium consisting of Kapsch TrafficCom AG and CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA with the collection of the German infrastructure use charge (passenger vehicle toll).

We and our partner CTS EVENTIM have been working together since the end of last year to ensure that the infrastructure charge can begin on schedule. We have already made good progress in setting up the operating company in recent months. Today's judgement of the Court of Justice of the European Union is currently being evaluated. Currently it is unclear whether the infrastructure use charge will be implemented by the Federal Republic of Germany in an amended form or not. In coordination with our customer and our project partner we are evaluating the implications of the judgment on our cooperation. The contracts contain protective provisions that guard against pecuniary damages for the operating company and its shareholders. This also applies in the event that the infrastructure charge is not introduced.'