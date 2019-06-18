Kapsch TrafficCom : Statement zur Entscheidung des Europäischen Gerichtshof (EuGH).

Corporate release
In today's judgement, the Court of Justice of the European Union found that the infrastructure use charge, in combination with the relief from motor vehicle tax in Germany, constitutes indirect discrimination on grounds of nationality and is in breach of the principles of the free movement of goods and of the freedom to provide services.
On December 30, 2018, the German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure as the responsible contracting authority commissioned a consortium consisting of Kapsch TrafficCom AG and CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA with the collection of the German infrastructure use charge (passenger vehicle toll).
We and our partner CTS EVENTIM have been working together since the end of last year to ensure that the infrastructure charge can begin on schedule. We have already made good progress in setting up the operating company in recent months. Today's judgement of the Court of Justice of the European Union is currently being evaluated. Currently it is unclear whether the infrastructure use charge will be implemented by the Federal Republic of Germany in an amended form or not. In coordination with our customer and our project partner we are evaluating the implications of the judgment on our cooperation. The contracts contain protective provisions that guard against pecuniary damages for the operating company and its shareholders. This also applies in the event that the infrastructure charge is not introduced.'
Kapsch TrafficCom is a provider of intelligent transportation systems in the fields of tolling, traffic management, smart urban mobility, traffic safety and security, and connected vehicles. As a one-stop solutions provider, Kapsch TrafficCom offers end-to-end solutions covering the entire value creation chain of its customers, from components and design to the implementation and operation of systems. The mobility solutions supplied by Kapsch TrafficCom help make road traffic safer and more reliable, efficient, and comfortable in urban areas and on highways alike while helping to reduce pollution.
Kapsch TrafficCom is an internationally renowned provider of intelligent transportation systems thanks to the many projects it has brought to successful fruition in more than 50 countries around the globe. As part of the Kapsch Group, Kapsch TrafficCom has subsidiaries and branches in more than 30 countries. It has been listed in the Prime Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange since 2007 (ticker symbol: KTCG). Kapsch TrafficCom currently has more than 5,200 employees, and generated revenue of approximately EUR 693.3 million in fiscal year 2017/18.
