Kapsch TrafficCom : Veränderungen im Vorstand von Kapsch TrafficCom.

Corporate release
4/9/2019
Vienna, April 9, 2019 - Kapsch TrafficCom AG informs that the company's Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Mr Alexander Lewald, will leave by mutual agreement by the end of April 2019. His term would have originally ended on October 31, 2019. During his almost four years with Kapsch, Mr. Lewald has contributed essentially to the evolution of the company. Among many other achievements he has substantially redefined the global product and solution portfolio and made it future-proof. The Supervisory Board and the colleagues from the Executive Board thank Mr Lewald for his commitment and contribution to the success of the company and wish him all the best for his private and professional future.
Mr Alfredo Escriba will take over the role as CTO for a term of five years. Mr Escriba joined the Group in 2016 when Kapsch acquired Schneider Electric's global transportation business. Before the acquisition, he had been responsible for the US market covering the important markets of both tolling and traffic management. During his time with Kapsch, Mr Escriba has developed the company's urban traffic management business and has actively participated in the definition of the overall Kapsch TrafficCom strategy. With all of this, Alfredo Escriba proofed his strategic and operational capabilities as well as his outstanding leadership skills.
Furthermore, Kapsch TrafficCom announces that the term of André Laux, Chief Operating Officer (COO) was extended by five years (i.e. until March 31, 2024).
Kapsch TrafficCom is a provider of intelligent transportation systems in the fields of tolling, traffic management, smart urban mobility, traffic safety and security, and connected vehicles. As a one-stop solutions provider, Kapsch TrafficCom offers end-to-end solutions covering the entire value creation chain of its customers, from components and design to the implementation and operation of systems. The mobility solutions supplied by Kapsch TrafficCom help make road traffic safer and more reliable, efficient, and comfortable in urban areas and on highways alike while helping to reduce pollution.
Kapsch TrafficCom is an internationally renowned provider of intelligent transportation systems thanks to the many projects it has brought to successful fruition in more than 50 countries around the globe. As part of the Kapsch Group, Kapsch TrafficCom has subsidiaries and branches in more than 30 countries. It has been listed in the Prime Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange since 2007 (ticker symbol: KTCG). Kapsch TrafficCom currently has more than 5,200 employees, and generated revenue of approximately EUR 693.3 million in fiscal year 2017/18.
Disclaimer
Kapsch TrafficCom AG published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 16:27:03 UTC