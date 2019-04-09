Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  WIENER BOERSE AG  >  Kapsch TrafficCom AG    KTCG   AT000KAPSCH9

KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG

(KTCG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kapsch TrafficCom : Veränderungen im Vorstand von Kapsch TrafficCom.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 12:28pm EDT

Corporate release

4/9/2019

Vienna, April 9, 2019 - Kapsch TrafficCom AG informs that the company's Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Mr Alexander Lewald, will leave by mutual agreement by the end of April 2019. His term would have originally ended on October 31, 2019. During his almost four years with Kapsch, Mr. Lewald has contributed essentially to the evolution of the company. Among many other achievements he has substantially redefined the global product and solution portfolio and made it future-proof. The Supervisory Board and the colleagues from the Executive Board thank Mr Lewald for his commitment and contribution to the success of the company and wish him all the best for his private and professional future.

Mr Alfredo Escriba will take over the role as CTO for a term of five years. Mr Escriba joined the Group in 2016 when Kapsch acquired Schneider Electric's global transportation business. Before the acquisition, he had been responsible for the US market covering the important markets of both tolling and traffic management. During his time with Kapsch, Mr Escriba has developed the company's urban traffic management business and has actively participated in the definition of the overall Kapsch TrafficCom strategy. With all of this, Alfredo Escriba proofed his strategic and operational capabilities as well as his outstanding leadership skills.

Furthermore, Kapsch TrafficCom announces that the term of André Laux, Chief Operating Officer (COO) was extended by five years (i.e. until March 31, 2024).

Kapsch TrafficCom is a provider of intelligent transportation systems in the fields of tolling, traffic management, smart urban mobility, traffic safety and security, and connected vehicles. As a one-stop solutions provider, Kapsch TrafficCom offers end-to-end solutions covering the entire value creation chain of its customers, from components and design to the implementation and operation of systems. The mobility solutions supplied by Kapsch TrafficCom help make road traffic safer and more reliable, efficient, and comfortable in urban areas and on highways alike while helping to reduce pollution.

Kapsch TrafficCom is an internationally renowned provider of intelligent transportation systems thanks to the many projects it has brought to successful fruition in more than 50 countries around the globe. As part of the Kapsch Group, Kapsch TrafficCom has subsidiaries and branches in more than 30 countries. It has been listed in the Prime Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange since 2007 (ticker symbol: KTCG). Kapsch TrafficCom currently has more than 5,200 employees, and generated revenue of approximately EUR 693.3 million in fiscal year 2017/18.

Disclaimer

Kapsch TrafficCom AG published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 16:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG
12:28pKAPSCH TRAFFICCOM : Veränderungen im Vorstand von Kapsch TrafficCom.
PU
05:28aKAPSCH TRAFFICCOM : secures new contract in Dominican Republic.
PU
02/18KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG : quaterly earnings release
01/09KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM : Accelerates Commercial Introduction of V2X Communication
AQ
01/08KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM : Accelerates Commercial Introduction of V2X Communication
BU
2018KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM : Konsortium aus Kapsch TrafficCom und CTS EVENTIM soll Zuschl..
PU
2018KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM : erhält neue Aufträge für Straßenmautsysteme in Australien.
PU
2018KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM : nimmt an Pilotprojekt zur Fahrzeugvernetzung in Australien t..
PU
2018KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM : schließt den Verkauf der Beteiligung an ParkJockey Global In..
PU
2018KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM : Results for the first half of 2018/19.
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 726 M
EBIT 2019 51,8 M
Net income 2019 34,4 M
Finance 2019 20,0 M
Yield 2019 4,27%
P/E ratio 2019 11,95
P/E ratio 2020 10,19
EV / Sales 2019 0,53x
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
Capitalization 406 M
Chart KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG
Duration : Period :
Kapsch TrafficCom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 41,0 €
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Georg Kapsch Chief Executive Officer
Franz Semmernegg Chairman-Supervisory Board
André Friedrich Laux Chief Operating Officer
Alexander Lewald Chief Technology Officer
Kari Kapsch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG-5.64%457
CISCO SYSTEMS28.06%243 036
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD34.77%45 823
NOKIA OYJ4.19%33 270
ERICSSON AB15.81%32 497
ARISTA NETWORKS50.40%23 557
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About