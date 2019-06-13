Log in
Kapsch TrafficCom : rüstet modernste griechische Autobahn Olympia Odos mit Hybrid-Mautsystem aus.

0
06/13/2019 | 06:19am EDT

Vienna, June 13, 2019 - Kapsch TrafficCom expands its toll management footprint in Europe by equipping the state-of-the-art Olympia Odos Greek motorway with 30 free flow rebate stations. The contract has been awarded by the Canadian IBI Group (who has a contract with the Apion Kleos Construction JV of Olympia Odos) enlisting Kapsch's ongoing technical support for service and maintenance, based on a yearly agreement.

Olympia Odos is one of the most significant motorway concessions in Greece, linking the cities of Athens, Corinth and the port city of Patras on the Peloponnese, via 202 kilometres of motorway.

The planned upgrade will offer the first distance-based pricing model in Greece, available to all Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) users of Olympia Odos. The solution is based on the concept of providing a rebate to road users if they don't travel the totality of the distance corresponding to an average distance charging zone (the current charging model). This new model is considered a 'hybrid' or 'rebate' system.

The new solution involves the development of thirty entry and exit ramps, equipped with full tolling and enforcement stations for detection and classification of passing vehicles. The journeys recorded by the Roadside Systems (RSS) paired with those recorded in conventional toll plazas will calculate the rebate amount.

Other motorway concessions in Greece are expected to adopt this hybrid tolling system and rebate model.

Kapsch TrafficCom is a provider of intelligent transportation systems in the fields of tolling, traffic management, smart urban mobility, traffic safety and security, and connected vehicles. As a one-stop solutions provider, Kapsch TrafficCom offers end-to-end solutions covering the entire value creation chain of its customers, from components and design to the implementation and operation of systems. The mobility solutions supplied by Kapsch TrafficCom help make road traffic safer and more reliable, efficient, and comfortable in urban areas and on highways alike while helping to reduce pollution.

Kapsch TrafficCom is an internationally renowned provider of intelligent transportation systems thanks to the many projects it has brought to successful fruition in more than 50 countries around the globe. As part of the Kapsch Group, Kapsch TrafficCom has subsidiaries and branches in more than 30 countries. It has been listed in the Prime Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange since 2007 (ticker symbol: KTCG). Kapsch TrafficCom currently has more than 5,200 employees, and generated revenue of approximately EUR 693.3 million in fiscal year 2017/18.

Disclaimer

Kapsch TrafficCom AG published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 10:18:02 UTC
