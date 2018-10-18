Log in
KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG    KTCG   AT000KAPSCH9

KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG (KTCG)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kapsch TrafficCom : unterstützt während einer Übergangsphase den weiteren Betrieb des landesweiten Mautsystems in Polen.

10/18/2018 | 11:08am CEST

Corporate release

10/18/2018

As a consequence of the Polish Government's efforts to have the nation-wide toll system operated by a government agency, Kapsch TrafficCom's current contract to operate the toll system is going to expire on November 2, 2018. Kapsch will support the further operation of the system throughout a transition phase of 27 months (starting as of November 3, 2018) with the option for the customer of an early termination six months before the scheduled end date, i.e. after 21 months. For its support, Kapsch TrafficCom will receive a monthly remuneration of about EUR 2.4 million.

Kapsch TrafficCom is a provider of intelligent transportation systems in the fields of tolling, traffic management, smart urban mobility, traffic safety and security, and connected vehicles. As a one-stop solutions provider, Kapsch TrafficCom offers end-to-end solutions covering the entire value creation chain of its customers, from components and design to the implementation and operation of systems. The mobility solutions supplied by Kapsch TrafficCom help make road traffic safer and more reliable, efficient, and comfortable in urban areas and on highways alike while helping to reduce pollution.

Kapsch TrafficCom is an internationally renowned provider of intelligent transportation systems thanks to the many projects it has brought to successful fruition in more than 50 countries around the globe. As part of the Kapsch Group, Kapsch TrafficCom has subsidiaries and branches in more than 30 countries. It has been listed in the Prime Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange since 2007 (ticker symbol: KTCG). Kapsch TrafficCom currently has more than 5,200 employees, and generated revenue of approximately EUR 693.3 million in fiscal year 2017/18.

Disclaimer

Kapsch TrafficCom AG published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 09:07:11 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 698 M
EBIT 2019 58,0 M
Net income 2019 38,0 M
Finance 2019 45,0 M
Yield 2019 3,25%
P/E ratio 2019 11,53
P/E ratio 2020 9,87
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
Capitalization 438 M
Technical analysis trends KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 48,7 €
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Georg Kapsch Chief Executive Officer
Franz Semmernegg Chairman-Supervisory Board
André Friedrich Laux Chief Operating Officer
Alexander Lewald Chief Technology Officer
Kari Kapsch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG-32.87%503
JUNIPER NETWORKS-4.14%9 954
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION--.--%1 637
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO LTD--.--%1 243
QUANTENNA COMMUNICATIONS INC35.66%607
SERCOMM CORPORATION--.--%359
