Kapsch TrafficCom : unterstützt während einer Übergangsphase den weiteren Betrieb des landesweiten Mautsystems in Polen.

Corporate release 10/18/2018

As a consequence of the Polish Government's efforts to have the nation-wide toll system operated by a government agency, Kapsch TrafficCom's current contract to operate the toll system is going to expire on November 2, 2018. Kapsch will support the further operation of the system throughout a transition phase of 27 months (starting as of November 3, 2018) with the option for the customer of an early termination six months before the scheduled end date, i.e. after 21 months. For its support, Kapsch TrafficCom will receive a monthly remuneration of about EUR 2.4 million.

