KAPUSKASING GOLD CORP

(KAP)
Kapuskasing Gold Corp. Announces Consolidation and Name Change to "MinKap Resources Inc."

04/17/2019

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2019) - Kapuskasing Gold Corp. (TSXV: KAP) ("MinKap") is pleased to announce that it will file articles of amendment ("Articles") to change its name to "MinKap Resources Inc." and consolidate its common shares (the "Common Shares") on a six (6) for one (1) basis (the "Consolidation"). MinKap will continue trading under the ticker "KAP."

The Consolidation will reduce the number of outstanding Common Shares from 63,777,650 to approximately 10,629,608. No fractional Common Shares will be issued pursuant to the Consolidation and any fractional shares that would have otherwise been issued have been rounded down to the nearest whole number. The change in the number of issued and outstanding Common Shares that will result from the Consolidation will not materially affect any shareholder's percentage ownership in MinKap, although such ownership would be represented by a smaller number of Common Shares.

Effective on or about April 22, 2019, the Common Shares of MinKap will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis.

For additional information, please contact:

On behalf of the Board of Directors

MinKap Resources Inc.
Jonathan Armes
President & CEO
Phone 1 (416) 708-0243

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and regulations, including statements regarding the future activities of the Company. Forward looking statements reflect the current beliefs and expectations of management and are identified by the use of words including "will", "anticipates", "expected to", "plans", "planned" and other similar words. Actual results may differ significantly. The achievement of the results expressed in forward-looking statements is subject to a number of risks, including those described in the Company's management discussion and analysis as filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedar.com. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44153


© Newsfilecorp 2019
