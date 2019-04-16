ADESA : Enhances Speed and Ease of Auction Experience with Launch of ADESA : Simulcast

CARMEL, Ind., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ADESA, a business unit of global vehicle remarketing and technology solutions provider KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE: KAR), announces the launch of ADESA Simulcast, powered by Auction Frontier's VelocicastTM, a cloud-based auction simulcast solution. ADESA, working with Auction Frontier, is transitioning from its current ADESA LiveBlock platform to the modernized, easier-to-use ADESA Simulcast, which is launching on ADESA.com, ADESA.ca and ADESA's mobile app.

"At ADESA, we are investing in a more seamless, efficient customer experience by accelerating the modernization of our simulcast marketplace and ADESA.com," said John Hammer, president of ADESA. "Our customers want more functionality and more intuitive features when participating in our online auctions. Working with Auction Frontier is not only helping us improve our customers' online experience, but also that of customers in-lane, with enhanced displays showing condition reports and bidding activity of all lanes throughout the sale. This initiative is also providing other process efficiencies and helping enable our new VirtuaLaneSM and multi-site sales."

ADESA.com and its related ADESA mobile app serve as online and mobile marketplaces where dealers have access to fresh vehicles offered nationwide. Dealers can access detailed condition reports, photos, valuation tools and transportation for purchased vehicles. LiveBlock Auctions International (LAI), a KAR business unit, currently provides the simulcast platform for ADESA.com. To meet customers' evolving needs and ever-changing technological advancements in the industry, ADESA Simulcast is replacing ADESA LiveBlock. ADESA Sacramento and ADESA East Tennessee have transitioned. All other ADESA U.S. and Canada auction locations will fully transition by the end of June 2019.

"At Auction Frontier, we have made a real effort to understand this industry and the evolving needs of consignors, auctions and buyers and how they interact," said Scott Suchomel, president of Auction Frontier. "Making the customer's business priorities core to our technology offerings helped us to quickly become the leading auction simulcast provider. Our partnership with ADESA is going to extend and accelerate our innovation in the simulcast space. With this partnership, we have totally revamped the in-lane experience for on-site buyers. The next few years will be exciting while we continue to partner with ADESA to push the boundaries of the online buying experience."

ADESA is a leading provider of vehicle auction and remarketing services with 75 vehicle auctions throughout North America.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services (NYSE: KAR) provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, salvage, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services, including the sale of more than 5.95 million units valued at over $40 billion through our auctions. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in more than 130 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Ind., KAR has 18,000 employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information go to www.karauctionservices.com. For the latest KAR news follow us on Twitter @KARspeaks.

About Auction Frontier

Auction Frontier, headquartered in Roseville, California, provides modern auction software solutions for the global marketplace. Engineered by professionals with over 20 years of experience in software development and design, our feature-rich systems allow for a better user experience with greater profitability through a lower cost of ownership. The reliability, intuitiveness, and available customizations of our products make Auction Frontier a leader in the industry. For more information go to www.auctionfrontier.com.

