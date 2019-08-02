KAR Auction Services : ADESA Appoints Its First Leader of Major Dealer Accounts

August 2, 2019

ADESA, a business unit of global vehicle remarketing and technology solutions provider KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE: KAR), names Scott Drehs vice president of major dealer accounts - a newly created role. Drehs, a 30-year auto industry veteran, remains in the KAR family, joining ADESA after serving in leadership roles for nearly 15 years at AFC.

'Scott is not only a familiar face, he is a proven leader in the remarketing ecosystem with established industry relationships,' said Paul Lips, chief commercial officer at ADESA. 'As ADESA continues to focus on creating a more seamless customer experience, Scott will lead a team of account managers charged with better meeting the needs of our major dealer groups and increasing our market share in this segment of our industry.'

In his new role, Drehs will direct and activate the team that develops relationships with ADESA's large-scale buyers and sellers. The major dealer accounts group will leverage the capabilities, products and complementary services within the KAR family. As ADESA continues to evolve, integrate and launch industry-leading products, technology and solutions, Drehs' team will work with dealers to seamlessly implement ADESA's offerings into their workflows.

Drehs joined the automotive finance industry in 1989 and has extensive remarketing and finance experience. While working at financial institutions, he helped meet the lending needs of automotive dealers. In November 2004, Drehs joined the KAR family as the vice president of credit services at AFC. For the past two years he has served as vice president of operations for the central division.

ADESA is a leading provider of vehicle auction and remarketing services with 74 vehicle auctions throughout North America.