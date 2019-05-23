Log in
KAR Auction Services Inc

KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC

(KAR)
KAR Auction Services : ADESA Focuses on Mobile and UVA Auctions with New Leaders

05/23/2019
May 23, 2019

ADESA, a business unit of global vehicle remarketing and technology solutions provider KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE: KAR), announces Matt Laughridge has been named general manager of ADESA Mobile Auctions. Laughridge brings nearly two decades of industry experience to the newly created role.

'Matt is a proven leader in the industry, with an innate ability to close a deal,' said Jane Morgan, president of the specialty division at ADESA. 'There is growing demand from our customers for mobile sales, which allow dealers to turn inventory more quickly and efficiently, saving time and money on transportation. Matt will build on the momentum we've created in our mobile division and solidify our position as the provider of choice in the mobile auction space.'

Laughridge joined the auto remarking industry in 1999 and has rich experience in both auction management and sales roles. He most recently served as director of mobile auction sales and operations at Manheim.

Morgan also announced that Sawyer Walker has been promoted from regional to national manager of ADESA UVA, the company's program of dealer-to-dealer sales.

'UVA helps car dealers meet the challenges of today's marketplace by providing the opportunity to buy and sell retail-ready inventory in a comfortable, convenient and exclusive environment,' said Morgan. 'Sawyer's deep knowledge of the UVA auction program makes him the perfect choice to lead the initiative as we expand the concept into additional markets.'

Walker was managing the UVA program for Brasher's Auto Auctions when ADESA purchased the auction group in 2016. He continued in that role until he was promoted to regional UVA manager for ADESA in 2018. He had previously served in a sales role for Brasher's.

ADESA is expanding UVA sales with an additional bi-weekly UVA sale at ADESA Las Vegas and a weekly UVA sale at ADESA Dallas expected to launch this summer. ADESA is a leading provider of vehicle auction and remarketing services with 75 vehicle auctions throughout North America.

Matt Laughridge, newly named general manager, ADESA Mobile Auctions

Sawyer Walker, newly named national manager, ADESA UVA

Disclaimer

KAR Auction Services Inc. published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 13:52:04 UTC
