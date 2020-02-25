KAR Auction Services : ADESA Makes Leadership Appointments at Four Auction Sites

Internal Promotions Demonstrate Bench Strength, Strong Foundation for Continued Growth

ADESA, a business unit of global vehicle remarketing and technology solutions provider KAR Auction Services d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), has named new general managers at two of its 74 North American auctions: David Claxton at ADESA Minneapolis and Terry Costner at ADESA Nashville. Additionally, Cheryl Toler returns to ADESA Los Angeles in the auction manager role, and Amanda Brendle takes the helm at ADESA Fresno as auction manager.

'While the majority of sales now occur online and through our apps, our customers still have a great need for the facilities and services at our auction sites,' said John Hammer, president of ADESA. 'Promoting high-quality, internal candidates into leadership positions at our physical auction locations provides smooth transitions and sets the stage for positive momentum as we continue to provide critical resources for our sellers and buyers.'

David Claxton, newly named general manager at ADESA Minneapolis

Claxton joined the Minneapolis team as general sales manager in 2018. He has more than 40 years of automotive experience, having learned body and paint repair in high school. Claxton's expertise includes owning and operating a licensed detail shop, more than 17 years as general manager for several prominent dealerships, and sales leadership positions at ADP Dealer Services, DealerTrack eCarlist, and Team Velocity Marketing. He replaces Jay Fahrendorff, who recently retired.

Costner has more than 35 years of experience in the car business - first getting his start as a car salesman and eventually owning and managing his own dealership. As a former dealership owner, Costner was a frequent customer of ADESA, bringing this unique customer perspective to ADESA Nashville when he joined the auction as general sales manager in 2017. Costner will work closely with current general manager Harold Chapman, who is retiring, to transition into the role full-time on May 1.

Terry Costner, newly named general manager at ADESA Nashville

'Dave is known for his dedication to solid team and people processes, making him a valued ADESA leader since joining the Minneapolis team,' said Srisu Subrahmanyam, chief operating officer of ADESA. 'Terry brings a passion for education to the job, approaching each day as an opportunity to discover something new, which will inspire the Nashville team to reach new heights.'

Cheryl Toler, newly named auction manager at ADESA Los Angeles

Toler first joined ADESA Los Angeles in 2002 as factory manager for Toyota. Since then, she has held a variety of leadership positions at both ADESA Los Angeles and ADESA Las Vegas - including commercial account manager and assistant general manager - before being promoted to her most recent role as general manager of ADESA Fresno. In her new position, Toler reports to ADESA Los Angeles General Manager Ted Coates and will focus on accelerating the auction's reconditioning services.

Amanda Brendle, newly named auction manager at ADESA Fresno

Brendle has been in the car business all her life, working at her father's independent car dealership as a teenager. In 2011, she helped him open an independent auction, Fresno Auto Dealers Exchange, which was acquired by Brasher's auction group in 2015 and then by ADESA in 2016. Brendle has increased her responsibilities over the years, serving as assistant manager, office manager, general sales manager and, most recently, as dealer relations manager.

'Cheryl's knack for fostering strong customer relationships, along with more than 30 years of experience in the auto auction industry, make her a great fit for this role at our Los Angeles location,' said Subrahmanyam. 'Amanda has established long-lasting relationships with customers in the Fresno market, which positions her perfectly to grow the business at that site organically.'