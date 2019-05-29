Log in
KAR Auction Services : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

0
05/29/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

CARMEL, Ind., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE: KAR), a global vehicle remarketing and technology solutions provider, today announced its participation in the following investor conference:

  • RW Baird's 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
    Jim Hallett, chairman and chief executive officer, Eric Loughmiller, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Mike Eliason, treasurer and vice president Investor Relations will speak on Wednesday, June 5th at 1:25 pm Eastern.

KAR Logo (PRNewsfoto/KAR Auction Services, Inc.)

Webcast of the presentation will be made available under the investor relations section of the company's website, www.karauctionservices.com.

KAR Contacts


Analyst Inquiries:

Media Inquiries:

Mike Eliason

Gene Rodriguez Miller

(317) 249-4559                                              

(317) 343-5243

mike.eliason@karauctionservices.com           

gene.rodriguez@karauctionservices.com

About KAR Auction Services
KAR Auction Services (NYSE: KAR) provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, salvage, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services, including the sale of approximately 6 million units valued at over $40 billion through our auctions. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in more than 130 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Ind., KAR has more than 18,000 employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information go to www.karauctionservices.com.  For the latest KAR news follow us on Twitter @KARSpeaks.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kar-auction-services-announces-participation-in-upcoming-investor-conference-300858594.html

SOURCE KAR Auction Services, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
