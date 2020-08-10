KAR Auction Services : Global Welcomes Automotive Industry Veteran as Executive Vice President of Dealer Sales

Steve Jordan to Lead KAR Global Dealer Sales Efforts Beginning in September

KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), a global vehicle remarketing and technology solutions provider, announces the hire of automotive industry veteran Steve Jordan as Executive Vice President, KAR Global Dealer Sales. Jordan will join the company in September after serving for seven years as CEO of the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association.

'Steve is a true industry leader who understands the full automotive ecosystem, from high-level market and economic trends to the day-to-day challenges of running a dealership,' said John Hammer, President of ADESA and Chief Commercial Officer for KAR. 'His broad insight and experience will keep us closely connected to our dealers and help ensure we continue delivering the innovative products and services they need. Steve's digital mindset and entrepreneurial spirit are a perfect match for our strategy and our culture, and we're excited to have him on the team.'

Jordan will lead KAR's U.S. and Canadian dealer sales organization and focus on advancing the company's portfolio of dealer-facing buyer and seller products, services and solutions. This includes ADESA's physical and digital dealer consignment offerings as well as TradeRev.

'I am very excited to join the KAR Global team at such a transformative time at the company and in our industry,' said Jordan. 'KAR's physical and digital marketplaces, data analytics capabilities and broad technology solutions are unmatched in the industry and desperately needed by dealers across North America. I look forward to building on the strong foundation of partnership with KAR's dealer base and working collaboratively with them to navigate the challenges and many opportunities ahead.'

Jordan has a proven track record of leading multi-functional sales, marketing and product teams, generating dramatic business growth, and navigating change in diverse environments ranging from start-up phase to large national associations. Prior to his nine-year tenure at NIADA, Steve served as CEO & Executive Director of Florida Independent Auto Dealers Association. Prior to that, he served as Managing Partner at Byrider & CNAC and was a co-founder of this.com.