Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  KAR Auction Services, Inc.    KAR

KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.

(KAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KAR Auction Services : Global Welcomes Automotive Industry Veteran as Executive Vice President of Dealer Sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 10:24am EDT

Steve Jordan to Lead KAR Global Dealer Sales Efforts Beginning in September

KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), a global vehicle remarketing and technology solutions provider, announces the hire of automotive industry veteran Steve Jordan as Executive Vice President, KAR Global Dealer Sales. Jordan will join the company in September after serving for seven years as CEO of the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association.

'Steve is a true industry leader who understands the full automotive ecosystem, from high-level market and economic trends to the day-to-day challenges of running a dealership,' said John Hammer, President of ADESA and Chief Commercial Officer for KAR. 'His broad insight and experience will keep us closely connected to our dealers and help ensure we continue delivering the innovative products and services they need. Steve's digital mindset and entrepreneurial spirit are a perfect match for our strategy and our culture, and we're excited to have him on the team.'

Jordan will lead KAR's U.S. and Canadian dealer sales organization and focus on advancing the company's portfolio of dealer-facing buyer and seller products, services and solutions. This includes ADESA's physical and digital dealer consignment offerings as well as TradeRev.

'I am very excited to join the KAR Global team at such a transformative time at the company and in our industry,' said Jordan. 'KAR's physical and digital marketplaces, data analytics capabilities and broad technology solutions are unmatched in the industry and desperately needed by dealers across North America. I look forward to building on the strong foundation of partnership with KAR's dealer base and working collaboratively with them to navigate the challenges and many opportunities ahead.'

Jordan has a proven track record of leading multi-functional sales, marketing and product teams, generating dramatic business growth, and navigating change in diverse environments ranging from start-up phase to large national associations. Prior to his nine-year tenure at NIADA, Steve served as CEO & Executive Director of Florida Independent Auto Dealers Association. Prior to that, he served as Managing Partner at Byrider & CNAC and was a co-founder of this.com.

Disclaimer

KAR Auction Services Inc. published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 14:23:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.
10:24aKAR AUCTION SERVICES : Global Welcomes Automotive Industry Veteran as Executive ..
PU
08/05KAR AUCTION SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
08/05KAR AUCTION SERVICES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/04KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
08/04KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
07/30KAR AUCTION SERVICES : ADESA Hosts 22-Site Remote Sale Using Simulcast+SM Techno..
PU
07/30KAR AUCTION SERVICES : ADESA Hosts 22-Site Remote Sale Using Simulcast+(SM) Tech..
PR
07/29KAR GLOBAL : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference
PR
07/22KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC. : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Earnings
PR
07/07KAR AUCTION SERVICES : Leadership Appointments Bolster Experience and Leverage S..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 371 M - -
Net income 2020 42,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 773 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 86,5x
Yield 2020 1,08%
Capitalization 2 264 M 2 264 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 13 311
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
KAR Auction Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 21,56 $
Last Close Price 17,52 $
Spread / Highest target 99,8%
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hallett Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter J. Kelly President
Eric Michael Loughmiller Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Thomas J. Fisher Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Michael T. Kestner Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.-19.60%2 264
COPART, INC.9.13%23 299
CARMAX, INC.14.38%16 353
CARVANA CO.108.58%13 331
IAA0.00%6 359
BCA MARKETPLACE PLC--.--%2 380
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group