KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC

(KAR)
KAR Auction Services : New Leaders Selected for Three ADESA Auctions

08/29/2019 | 04:31pm EDT
August 29, 2019

Locations in California, Oregon and Canada Bring In New General Managers

ADESA, a business unit of global vehicle remarketing and technology solutions provider KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE: KAR), announces new general managers at two U.S. and one Canadian auction locations: Jeff Hyde at ADESA San Diego, Kjersta Loyd at ADESA Northwest in Eugene, Oregon, and Matthew Creese at ADESA St. John's in Newfoundland, Canada.

'Both Jeff and Kjersta are respected by customers and teammates alike, and they are joining experienced, customer-service driven teams,' said Lawrence Cubitt, vice president of the West region for ADESA. 'I am confident that each of them will continue to grow the business and deliver the leadership and service that teammates and customers have come to expect.'

Hyde has more than 25 years of auction experience, serving most recently as assistant general manager of ADESA Los Angeles. Previously, he held the role of commercial accounts manager before being promoted to operations manager in 2015. He has also managed body shop and reconditioning departments.

Loyd has spent two decades at ADESA, starting in the body shop as a clerk and auto body damage appraiser at ADESA Seattle. After serving that location as assistant fleet/lease manager, internet sales manager and consignment sales manager, Loyd then held positions as dealer sales and services manager at ADESA Houston, general sales manager at ADESA Golden Gate and, most recently, director of sales for the Midwest region.

'Matthew impressed us with his various experience, knowledge of the industry, his strong interest in our company and his desire to be part of the remarketing industry in Canada,' said Simon Robitaille, regional vice president for ADESA Canada. 'His management style aligns well with our values, and we look forward to his contributions in making St. John's a great location for our customers and staff.'

Creese has a wealth of experience in the automotive industry, serving most recently as customer viewpoint director for Al Jazirah Vehicles Agencies, the official and exclusive Ford distributor for Saudi Arabia. Previously, he served as network development and franchise manager for the South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa region for Jaguar Land Rover, and as manager of ownership experience for Lexus South Africa. He spent a decade in retail management for Ford, Volkswagen and BMW.

ADESA is a leading provider of vehicle auction and remarketing services with 74 vehicle auctions throughout North America.

###

[Attachment]

Kjersta Loyd, newly named general manager of ADESA Northwest in Eugene, Oregon

[Attachment]

Matthew Creese, newly named general manager of ADESA St. John's in Newfoundland, Canada

[Attachment]

Jeff Hyde, newly named general manager of ADESA San Diego

Disclaimer

KAR Auction Services Inc. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 20:30:02 UTC
