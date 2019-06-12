KAR Auction Services : Preferred Warranties Inc. Energizes Sales Strategy with New Vice President of Sales

June 12, 2019

Preferred Warranties Inc. (PWI), a business unit of global vehicle remarketing and technology solutions provider KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE: KAR), announces Allison Marley as the company's new vice president of sales. In this role, Marley will lead the PWI sales and training team, interact with key customers and partners and activate the national sales structure through her team of six regional sales managers.

'Allison is a dynamic and strategic leader who will accelerate and revolutionize PWI's sales strategy,' said Edmund Field, president of PWI. 'She has the vision to create and execute momentum in existing markets and launch strategy for new market expansion. By developing and empowering the sales team, she will drive revenue, increase market share and achieve company growth metrics.'

Marley has more than 15 years of experience in the automotive industry. Most recently, as senior director of performance management at NextGear Capital, she pivoted the company's business methodology from a transactional sales process to a consultative sales approach. Her background also includes marketing, operations, sales, and financial management positions for automotive powerhouses such as Ford, GM, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota.

Established in 1992, PWI offers extended service contracts to more than 3,000 independent automotive dealers. With a full menu of service contracts and extensive coverage levels, PWI products drive high levels of confidence, value, and revenue for partner dealers. To supplement these product offerings, PWI provides best-in-class service and training to assist dealers selling these products, which in turn creates value and enhanced satisfaction for their customers. For more information, please visit https://www.warrantys.com.