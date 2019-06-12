Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  KAR Auction Services Inc    KAR

KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC

(KAR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

KAR Auction Services : Preferred Warranties Inc. Energizes Sales Strategy with New Vice President of Sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 04:29pm EDT
June 12, 2019

Preferred Warranties Inc. (PWI), a business unit of global vehicle remarketing and technology solutions provider KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE: KAR), announces Allison Marley as the company's new vice president of sales. In this role, Marley will lead the PWI sales and training team, interact with key customers and partners and activate the national sales structure through her team of six regional sales managers.

'Allison is a dynamic and strategic leader who will accelerate and revolutionize PWI's sales strategy,' said Edmund Field, president of PWI. 'She has the vision to create and execute momentum in existing markets and launch strategy for new market expansion. By developing and empowering the sales team, she will drive revenue, increase market share and achieve company growth metrics.'

Marley has more than 15 years of experience in the automotive industry. Most recently, as senior director of performance management at NextGear Capital, she pivoted the company's business methodology from a transactional sales process to a consultative sales approach. Her background also includes marketing, operations, sales, and financial management positions for automotive powerhouses such as Ford, GM, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota.

Established in 1992, PWI offers extended service contracts to more than 3,000 independent automotive dealers. With a full menu of service contracts and extensive coverage levels, PWI products drive high levels of confidence, value, and revenue for partner dealers. To supplement these product offerings, PWI provides best-in-class service and training to assist dealers selling these products, which in turn creates value and enhanced satisfaction for their customers. For more information, please visit https://www.warrantys.com.

Disclaimer

KAR Auction Services Inc. published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 20:28:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC
04:29pKAR AUCTION SERVICES : Preferred Warranties Inc. Energizes Sales Strategy with N..
PU
06/06KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders..
AQ
06/06KAR AUCTION SERVICES : TradeRev Pilots Industry-Leading “No Questions Aske..
PU
06/06KAR AUCTION SERVICES : Launches State-of-the-Art Data Science Pricing Tool for C..
PR
06/05KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
06/05KAR AUCTION SERVICES : Board of Directors Approves IAA Salvage Auction Business ..
PR
06/05KAR AUCTION SERVICES : Impact Auto Auctions Enhances Industry-Leading Online Auc..
PU
06/05KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
05/31KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/29KAR AUCTION SERVICES : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 114 M
EBIT 2019 718 M
Net income 2019 326 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,33%
P/E ratio 2019 24,60
P/E ratio 2020 22,58
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,95x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,86x
Capitalization 8 025 M
Chart KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC
Duration : Period :
KAR Auction Services Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 64,8 $
Spread / Average Target 7,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hallett Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter J. Kelly President
Donald S. Gottwald Chief Operating & Strategy Officer
Eric Michael Loughmiller CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Thomas J. Fisher Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC25.92%7 614
COPART56.63%16 336
CARVANA CO87.34%8 521
BCA MARKETPLACE PLC--.--%1 774
AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.18.63%587
IDOM INC-21.23%263
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About