KARA THER : Karuna Therapeutics to Present at the 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

08/06/2019 | 08:01am EDT

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions, today announced that Andrew Miller, Ph.D., founder and chief operating officer at Karuna, will present at the 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference at 9:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at the Parker New York Hotel in NYC.

A live webcast of the presentation will also be available on the investor relations page of the Karuna corporate website at investors.karunatx.com. After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the Karuna website for 90 days.

About Karuna

Karuna is an innovative clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical need. Karuna is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial of its lead product candidate, KarXT (Karuna-Xanomeline-Trospium), for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia. Karuna also plans to initiate clinical trials of KarXT to evaluate its potential therapeutic benefit in other central nervous system disorders, including psychosis in Alzheimer’s disease, as well as pain.


© Business Wire 2019
