Kardan : Full year 2018 results Kardan N.V.

PRESS RELEASE Amsterdam/Tel Aviv, March 28, 2019 Number of pages: 12 FOURTH QUARTER AND 2018 RESULTS KARDAN N.V. Highlights Q4 and 2018: Following is a summary of net profit (loss) by activity. Management evaluates performance of main segments by their operational result. Further information that includes detailed segment analysis can be found further in this report. Net profit (loss) (In € millions) 12M 2018 12M 2017 Q4 2018 Q4 2017 Real Estate (development and investment property) (17.4) (14.6) (5.9) (5.1) Water Infrastructure (discontinued operations) 0.1 13.1 (1.7) 9.2 Other (2.4) 1.7 (3.3) (0.3) Total Operations (19.7) 0.2 (10.9) 3.8 Holding (Corporate Finance and G&A) (17.1) (17.3) (1.9) (6.6) Total (36.8) (17.1) (12.8) (2.8) Kardan N.V. ∙Q4 2018: € 12.8 million net loss to equity holders (Q4 2017: net loss of € 2.8 million), including € 5.5 million positive impact as a result of foreign exchange translation differences of the EUR versus the NIS and change in Israeli CPI on the Company's debentures (Q4 2017 € 0.6 negative impact). ∙12M 2018: € 36.8 million net loss to equity holders (12M 2017: net loss of € 17.1 million), mainly due to high interest expenses on the Company's debentures and the results of the subsidiaries. Real Estate ∙Q4 2018: net loss to equity holders of € 5.9 million, similar to Q4 2017 net loss of € 5.1 million. ∙12M 2018: net loss to equity holders of € 17.4 million (12M 2017: net loss of € 14.6 million), mainly as a result of high interest expenses on the Europark Dalian project construction loan, adjustment to fair value of investment properties and low equity earnings from joint venture residential projects. Water Infrastructure ∙Q4 2018: €1.7 million net loss to equity holder (Q4 2017: net profit of € 9.2 million, including the gain from the sale Star Pumped Storage project of € 7.1 million). ∙12M 2018: € 0.1 million net profit (12M 2017: net profit of € 13.1 million) impacted by a higher provision for doubtful debts and several one-off expenses. Other ∙Avis Ukraine continued to show good results during 2018. In January 2019, the Company signed an agreement to sell its 66% stake in Avis Ukraine for a consideration of US$ 14.2 million (€ 12.4 million). As a result the Company recognized an impairment in the amount of € 3.3 million in Q4 2018 which was partially offset by equity earnings of € 0.9 million in H1 2018. On March 14, 2019 the transaction was completed, in Q1 2019 a gain from release of capital reserve of € 1.3 million will be recognized. ∙The Company did not repay the February 2018 scheduled payment of principal and interest to the Company's debenture holders (series A and B), amounting to approximately € 110 million. As a result, starting February 2018 the Company is in default. In October 2018, the Company has published the main principles of a debt settlement as negotiated and agreed with debenture holders series B. At present, the negotiations with the trustee to Debenture Holders series B is continuing, and management was informed that the discussions between debenture holders series A and series B are in advanced stage to reach a final agreement between all parties. Kardan N.V. - Press Release - Q4 2018 Results - Page 1 Ariel Hasson, CEO of Kardan NV: "In 2018, we continued doing our utmost to monetise assets and to arrive at a new debt settlement with our debenture holders, while further advancing our operating activities. The negotiations with the debenture holders on reaching a new debt settlement, which commenced in early 2018, are still ongoing. Discussions are constructive and progressing, but are taking longer than anticipated. We continue to be fully committed to coming to an agreement to allow the Company to move forward and repay its debt in the interest of all stakeholders. Looking at the current progress, we hope the settlement will be finalized in 2019. As part of our efforts to monetise assets to meet our repayment obligations, we were able to sell our stake in AVIS Ukraine in Q1 2018. Furthermore, we continue to work hard on advancing negotiations to sell Tahal, and in parallel considering alternatives. Our Real Estate activities in China showed progress in selling residential units in the Europark Dalian project. However, due to the construction cycle, a lower number of apartments were delivered in 2018 compared to 2017, which impacted the operational results of the real estate activity. Furthermore, all metrics at our shopping mall Galleria Dalian are gradually improving, reflected by an increasing trend in occupancy rate, footfall and rental income. The high interest payments on the Dalian loan however continue to burden the results of our real estate operations. In our water infrastructure activities several large projects have commenced in 2018, and Tahal further expanded its backlog with new multi-year projects in existing and new markets. Tahal's regional divisions were further strengthened and are running multi-projects operations with adequate local capabilities and full support from its headquarters. However, delays in some projects resulted in less than expected operational results for Tahal. Given our financial position, the future remains challenging for Kardan. As of the date of the financial statements, Kardan has negative equity, impacted by adverse foreign currency movements, and the obligation to repay a substantial debt to the debenture holders. We clearly remain fully committed to serve our obligations and will continue to do the utmost to divest assets in a manner that will allow us to maximize value and proceeds." Kardan N.V. - Press Release - Q4 2018 Results - Page 2 Condensed Interim Consolidated Income Statement Kardan N.V. By quarter (in € millions) Q1 2018 Q2 - 2018 Q3 - 2018 Q4 - 2018 12M - 2018 12M - 2017 Total revenues 63.1 5.5 5.5 5.3 79.4 15.0 Total expenses 64.9 7.4 6.9 5.9 85.1 28.0 Loss from operations before fair value adjustments, disposal of assets and financial expenses Loss from fair value adjustments and disposal of assets and investments, net (1.8) (1.9) (1.4) (0.6) (5.7) (13.0) - (2.1) - (5.1) (7.2) (3.3) Result from operations before finance (1.8) (4.0) (1.4) (5.7) (12.9) (16.3) expenses Financing income (expenses), net 6.3 (14.1) (11.9) (4.0) (23.7) (27.5) Equity earnings (loss), net 1.2 0.7 - (0.4) 1.5 18.9 Profit (loss) before income tax 5.7 (17.4) (13.3) (10.1) (35.1) (24.9) Income tax (expenses) / benefit (1.6) 0.4 (0.5) 2.3 0.6 (5.2) Profit (loss) from continuing operations 4.1 (17.0) (13.8) (7.8) (34.5) (30.1) Profit (loss) from discontinued operations 0.7 2.8 1.4 (5.2) (0.3) 12.7 Profit (Loss) for the period 4.8 (14.2) (12.4) (13.0) (34.8) (17.4) Attributable to: Non-controlling interests 0.5 1.2 0.5 )0.2( 2.0 (0.3) Net result for equity holders 4.3 (15.4) (12.9) (12.8) (36.8) (17.1) 4.8 (14.2) (12.4) (13.0) (34.8) (17.4) Other Comprehensive income (expense) (6.1) 2.3 (11.1) 2.1 (12.8) (24.6) Total Comprehensive expense attributable to (1.8) (13.1) (24.0) (10.7) (49.6) (41.7) Kardan equity holders Overall summarized review of FY 2018 results Kardan recognized a consolidated net loss attributable to equity holders of € 36.8 million in 2018 compared to a net loss of € 17.1 million in 2017. The 2018 result includes a loss from fair value adjustment of investment property (Galleria Dalian) in the amount of €8.6 million (in 2017 € 4.1 million), a € 2.3 million gain from liquidation of joint venture companies (in Real Estate) and a loss of € 4.8 million as a result of impairments of the value of investments in joint ventures which are to be sold. The financing expenses in 2018 include a positive impact of foreign currency exchange differences, due to the devaluation of the EUR versus the NIS and the impact of the Israeli CPI on the Company's debentures of € 6.7 million (in 2017: positive impact of € 7.2 million). Revenues of the Real Estate activities increased to € 73.5 million in 2018 (in 2017: € 9.2 million) following the delivery of building B in the Europark Dalian project, which was sold en-bloc. The rental revenues of Galleria Dalian remained stable in 2018 compared to 2017 over a lower cost base. It should be noted that in 2018 revenues included several one-off impairments and discounts relating to specific tenants. Equity earnings from joint venture residential projects decreased in 2018 compared to 2017 as a result of lower delivery of residential units and amounted to € 1.5 million (€ 16.4 million in 2017). The Real Estate activities booked a net loss to equity holders of € 16.3 million (12M 2017: net loss of € 14.6 million), mainly due to high interest expenses and a fair value adjustment of € 8.6 million (12M 2017: € 4.1 million). Revenue of our water infrastructure activities decreased slightly in 2018 to € 175.4 million compared to € 176.4 million in 2017. The gross profit increased compared to 2017 following increased profitability of several projects. The higher gross profit was partly offset by higher SG&A expenses that included a relatively higher provision for doubtful debts and one-off expenses. Equity losses were higher due to fair value impairment related to the sale of a joint venture. Kardan N.V. - Press Release - Q4 2018 Results - Page 3 This resulted in a total profit of € 0.1 million attributable to equity holders compared to € 13.1 million in 2017 (including a net gain of € 7.1 million on the sale of Star Pumped Storage). Taking into account the direct equity impact of foreign currency translation differences and changes in the hedge reserves combined with the net result, the total comprehensive expense to Kardan NV's shareholders amounted to €48.6 million in 2018 compared to a comprehensive expense of € 41.7 million in 2017. The other comprehensive expense was mainly a result of changes in foreign exchange rates. Equity Kardan N.V. December 31, December 31, (company only, in € million) 2018 2017 Total Assets 351.2 380.0 Total Equity (59.5) (4.4) Equity/Total assets (%) (16.9%) (1.2%) The shareholders' equity of Kardan N.V. decreased from € 4.4 million negative as of December 31, 2017 to a deficit of € 59.5 million as of December 31, 2018, due to the loss in the period and the first implementation of two new accounting standards (IFRS 9 and IFRS 15 -see also note 4 to the consolidated IFRS financial statements) which was reflected in a retrospective adjustment of € 6.6 million, net to the opening balance of shareholders' equity. Equity was also heavily affected by a foreign exchange impact of € 12.1 million negative, mainly due to the erosion of the Angolan currency against the EUR with respect to TGI's investment in a subsidiary in Angola, and by the devaluation of the RMB against the EUR with respect to Investment property in China. Negotiations with debenture holders On January 11, 2018 the Company announced it would not be able to complete a transaction for the sale of its holdings in TGI in a manner that would enable the Company to meet the scheduled payments to the debenture holders in February 2018. Further to this announcement, the Company has not repaid the principal and interest payments which were due in February 2018. Consequently, the Company is in default according to the Deed of Trust as of February 2018. Accordingly, from March 31, 2018 and until the repayments are rescheduled, the debentures are presented as current liabilities. Management is in advanced negotiations with Debenture Holders series B on postponing the payments and agreed on the main principles of a new debt settlement. To the best of the Company's knowledge, discussions between series A and series B are in an advanced stage and most issues have been agreed upon. Under these circumstances, Management hopes that the final agreement will be approved in 2019. Covenants The Company did not meet the debt coverage ratio financial covenant as defined in the Deeds of Trust for the fifth consecutive quarter. In addition, as at December 31, 2018, the Company's subsidiaries met their financial covenants, with the exception of one subsidiary which did not meet certain financial covenant attributed to a short-term bank credit line, for which a waiver was obtained, subsequent to the balance sheet date. For additional information regarding covenants see section 12.1 of part A of the Israeli annual report and note 24 to the consolidated IFRS financial statements. Financial position and going concern In their audit report as of December 31, 2018, the auditors draw the attention to the existence of a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubts about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, due to - among others - the Company's inability to meet the February 2018 payment to the debenture holders. As mentioned, as at the date of this report, the Company is in advanced negotiation with the debenture holders (series A and B) regarding a debt settlement which includes, among others, rescheduling the payments to the debenture holders. However, there is no certainty as to the results of these discussions. For additional information see section 3 of the Report of the Board of Directors regarding the cash flow forecast and note 1 to the consolidated IFRS financial statements. Kardan N.V. - Press Release - Q4 2018 Results - Page 4 Outlook The Company intends to continue the negotiations with the debenture holders with the aim to come to an agreement in the near future. At the same time, the Company will continue its efforts to advance a transaction for the sale of Tahal. In addition, Kardan intends to fully focus on generating liquidity through asset transactions required to repay its outstanding debentures. In parallel, Kardan's Executive Management works on further improving the business operations of its group's companies, in order to optimise their value. It is noted that Kardan is exposed to currency movements of the NIS and the RMB versus the Euro - as its liabilities are in NIS while its assets are predominantly in RMB and it reports in Euro - consequently, the Company's results are to a large extent dependent on these currency movements, which are out of the Company's control, and therefore the Company cannot give guidance on its results. A cash flow forecast for the coming two years, including accompanying assumptions and notes, can be found in the Directors' Report.

