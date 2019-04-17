Kardan : publishes AGM agenda and Annual Report 2018

Amsterdam, April 17, 2019 - Kardan N.V. ('Kardan' or 'the Company'), active in Real Estate and Water Infrastructure in emerging markets has published its Annual Report 2018, including the Board Report, the statutory financial statements and the Corporate Governance Statement 2018 on its website (www.kardan.nl) today. Furthermore, Kardan has published the convocation for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), including the agenda and the accompanying explanatory notes, on its website today.

During the AGM, the Company will give an update on the status of the negotiations with its debenture holders and will ask the AGM for approval to continue the negotiations with the debenture holders and to reach definite agreement on the basis of the key principles as set out in the explanatory notes to the Agenda.

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will take place on 29 May 2019, 10:00 CET at Sheraton Amsterdam Airport Hotel, Schiphol Boulevard 101, Schiphol Amsterdam Airport.

About Kardan

Kardan identifies and develops assets in promising emerging markets, mainly in Asia (predominantly China), Africa and selected CEE and CIS countries. Its activities are mainly focused on two sectors that benefit from the rising middle class: Real Estate and Water Infrastructure. Company headquarters are in the Netherlands. Kardan aims at holding controlling interests in its investments and is actively involved in the definition and implementation of their strategy through its local business platforms. Kardan is listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

For further information please contact:

Floor van Maaren / Eva Lindner

+31 (0)6 2959 7746 / +31 (0) 6 3422 2831

"This press release contains regulated information (gereglementeerde informatie) as defined in the Dutch Act on Financial Supervision (Wet op het financieel toezicht)"