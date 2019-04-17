Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Kardan    KARD   NL0000113652

KARDAN

(KARD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Amsterdam - 04/17 06:24:14 am
0.072 EUR   +2.86%
06:13aKARDAN : publishes AGM agenda and Annual Report 2018
PU
03/28KARDAN : Full year 2018 results Kardan N.V.
PU
03/14KARDAN : completes sale of its holding in AVIS Ukraine
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kardan : publishes AGM agenda and Annual Report 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 06:13am EDT

KARDAN PUBLISHES AGM AGENDA AND ANNUAL REPORT 2018

Amsterdam, April 17, 2019 - Kardan N.V. ('Kardan' or 'the Company'), active in Real Estate and Water Infrastructure in emerging markets has published its Annual Report 2018, including the Board Report, the statutory financial statements and the Corporate Governance Statement 2018 on its website (www.kardan.nl) today. Furthermore, Kardan has published the convocation for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), including the agenda and the accompanying explanatory notes, on its website today.

During the AGM, the Company will give an update on the status of the negotiations with its debenture holders and will ask the AGM for approval to continue the negotiations with the debenture holders and to reach definite agreement on the basis of the key principles as set out in the explanatory notes to the Agenda.

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will take place on 29 May 2019, 10:00 CET at Sheraton Amsterdam Airport Hotel, Schiphol Boulevard 101, Schiphol Amsterdam Airport.

About Kardan

Kardan identifies and develops assets in promising emerging markets, mainly in Asia (predominantly China), Africa and selected CEE and CIS countries. Its activities are mainly focused on two sectors that benefit from the rising middle class: Real Estate and Water Infrastructure. Company headquarters are in the Netherlands. Kardan aims at holding controlling interests in its investments and is actively involved in the definition and implementation of their strategy through its local business platforms. Kardan is listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

For further information please contact:

Floor van Maaren / Eva Lindner

+31 (0)6 2959 7746 / +31 (0) 6 3422 2831

"This press release contains regulated information (gereglementeerde informatie) as defined in the Dutch Act on Financial Supervision (Wet op het financieel toezicht)"

Disclaimer

Kardan NV published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 10:12:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KARDAN
06:13aKARDAN : publishes AGM agenda and Annual Report 2018
PU
03/28KARDAN : Full year 2018 results Kardan N.V.
PU
03/14KARDAN : completes sale of its holding in AVIS Ukraine
PU
01/15KARDAN : sells its holdings in AVIS Ukraine
PU
01/03KARDAN : Notice regarding controlling shareholder Kardan
PU
2018KARDAN : Third Quarter 2018 Results Kardan N.V.
PU
2018KARDAN N.V. (NETHERLANDS) : quaterly earnings release
2018KARDAN : Update on negotiations with debenture holders
PU
2018KARDAN : convenes Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
2018KARDAN : Half-year results
CO
More news
Chart KARDAN
Duration : Period :
Kardan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KARDAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Ariel Hasson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Sheldon Chairman
Einat Oz-Gabber Chief Financial Officer
Cornelius Hendrik van den Bos Vice Chairman
Yosef Greenfeld Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KARDAN-5.66%12
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED20.43%49 427
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP8.25%42 894
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.11.01%41 559
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD36.94%36 388
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD15.71%31 386
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About