KARDAN N.V.

(KARD)
06/09 11:35:43 am
0.033 EUR   +1.23%
Kardan N : Partial early repayments Europark Dalian project loan

06/09/2020 | 11:38am EDT

PARTIAL EARLY REPAYMENTS EUROPARK DALIAN PROJECT

LOAN

Amsterdam, June 9, 2020 - Following the press release dated May 7, 2020, Kardan N.V. ('Kardan' or 'the Company'), active in Real Estate and Water Infrastructure in emerging markets, informs that its subsidiary Kardan Land China Ltd. ('KLC') is planning to make partial early repayments of the Europark Dalian project loan in the total amount of up to RMB 150 million (EUR 19 million).

Following the recent decision of the Debenture Holders, KLC is planning to make partial early repayments of the Europark Dalian project loan in the amount of up to RMB 150 million (EUR 19 million). The early repayments are expected to take place from June until November 2020. Following such early repayments, the outstanding loan principal will amount to circa RMB 591 million (EUR 76 million).

About Kardan

Kardan identifies and develops assets in promising emerging markets, mainly in Asia (predominantly China), Africa and selected CEE and CIS countries. Its activities are mainly focused on two sectors that benefit from the rising middle class: Real Estate and Water Infrastructure. Company headquarters are in the Netherlands. Kardan aims at holding controlling interests in its investments and is actively involved in the definition and implementation of their strategy through its local business platforms. Kardan is listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

For further information please contact:

Floor van Maaren / Eva Lindner

+31 (0)6 2959 7746 / +31 (0) 6 3422 2831

"This press release contains regulated information (gereglementeerde informatie) as defined in the Dutch Act on Financial Supervision (Wet op het financieel toezicht)"

Disclaimer

Kardan NV published this content on 09 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2020 15:37:09 UTC
