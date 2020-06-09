Kardan N : Partial early repayments Europark Dalian project loan

PARTIAL EARLY REPAYMENTS EUROPARK DALIAN PROJECT

LOAN

Amsterdam, June 9, 2020 - Following the press release dated May 7, 2020, Kardan N.V. ('Kardan' or 'the Company'), active in Real Estate and Water Infrastructure in emerging markets, informs that its subsidiary Kardan Land China Ltd. ('KLC') is planning to make partial early repayments of the Europark Dalian project loan in the total amount of up to RMB 150 million (EUR 19 million).

Following the recent decision of the Debenture Holders, KLC is planning to make partial early repayments of the Europark Dalian project loan in the amount of up to RMB 150 million (EUR 19 million). The early repayments are expected to take place from June until November 2020. Following such early repayments, the outstanding loan principal will amount to circa RMB 591 million (EUR 76 million).

