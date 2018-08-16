Kardex : Fast retrieval times in Dobrovský’s online shop thanks to Kardex Remstar

Dobrovský's opening of an online shop in 2014 led to a significant rise in the number of orders, resulting in a bigger inventory. The company therefore decided to modernize its warehouse. Key requirements included efficient storage of the growing number of books on a minimal footprint and smooth retrieval of the ordered items when shipping books to customers and retail shops.

The Kardex Remstar Shuttle XP units reliably meet these high demands. The units' height was precisely tailored to fit the warehouse dimensions so that maximum use can be made of the available space. By integrating two levels for each tray, the number of storage compartments was significantly increased. As a result, many more books can now be stored. Since the storage compartments can be flexibly adapted to suit book sizes, optimal use can be made of the available storage space within the system, while the automated retrieval operation guarantees fast and highly accurate picking of the ordered items. Dobrovský has also been able to increase the system productivity by replenishing the stock at the same time as items are being retrieved.

The advantages at a glance: