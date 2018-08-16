Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Kardex AG    KARN   CH0100837282

KARDEX AG (KARN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kardex : Fast retrieval times in Dobrovský’s online shop thanks to Kardex Remstar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 11:46am CEST

Dobrovský's opening of an online shop in 2014 led to a significant rise in the number of orders, resulting in a bigger inventory. The company therefore decided to modernize its warehouse. Key requirements included efficient storage of the growing number of books on a minimal footprint and smooth retrieval of the ordered items when shipping books to customers and retail shops.

The Kardex Remstar Shuttle XP units reliably meet these high demands. The units' height was precisely tailored to fit the warehouse dimensions so that maximum use can be made of the available space. By integrating two levels for each tray, the number of storage compartments was significantly increased. As a result, many more books can now be stored. Since the storage compartments can be flexibly adapted to suit book sizes, optimal use can be made of the available storage space within the system, while the automated retrieval operation guarantees fast and highly accurate picking of the ordered items. Dobrovský has also been able to increase the system productivity by replenishing the stock at the same time as items are being retrieved.

The advantages at a glance:

  • Better use made of the storage space
  • Increased picking accuracy
  • Faster picking times

Disclaimer

Kardex AG published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 09:45:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KARDEX AG
11:46aKARDEX : Fast retrieval times in Dobrovský’s online shop thanks to Kardex ..
PU
08/02KARDEX AG : Kardex posts strong result for first half of year
PU
08/02KARDEX AG : Kardex posts strong result for first half of year
EQ
07/09KARDEX : How Merck stores temperature-sensitive material under controlled condit..
PU
06/29KARDEX AG : Capital return instalment
FA
06/04THE NEW VLM BOX : for improved efficiency and a better overview
PU
04/14KARDEX : Nurse warns over ‘lots of drugs errors’ among Barlinnie pri..
AQ
04/12KARDEX : Annual General Meeting of Kardex AG approves all motions by the Board o..
EQ
04/12KARDEX : Annual General Meeting of Kardex AG approves all motions by the Board o..
PU
03/01KARDEX AG : Kardex Group remains on course for success
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02KARDEX AG 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/01KARDEX AG 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 480 M
EBIT 2018 61,8 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 173 M
Yield 2018 2,44%
P/E ratio 2018 28,93
P/E ratio 2019 26,49
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,21x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,40x
Capitalization 1 236 M
Chart KARDEX AG
Duration : Period :
Kardex AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KARDEX AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 160  CHF
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jens Fankhänel Chief Executive Officer
Philipp Buhofer Chairman
Thomas Reist Chief Financial Officer
Walter T. Vogel Independent Non-Executive Director
Felix A. Thöni Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KARDEX AG33.78%1 246
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG-2.27%23 984
KONE OYJ0.11%23 720
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-18.05%6 041
ZARDOYA OTIS-13.32%4 293
SHANGHAI MECHANICAL & ELECT. IND. CO LTD-35.76%2 289
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.